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Waa Solar Share Price

NSE
BSE

WAA SOLAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Waa Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.95 Closed
-4.46₹ -2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Waa Solar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.00₹46.00
₹43.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.90₹78.70
₹43.95
Open Price
₹46.00
Prev. Close
₹46.00
Volume
23,200

Source: Dion Global

Waa Solar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Waa Solar		-3.64-10.25-32.43-18.60-34.89-15.803.09
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Waa Solar has declined 34.89% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Waa Solar has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Waa Solar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Waa Solar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.6845.41
1045.5445.71
2047.1646.86
5051.0149.84
10052.9752.26
20054.8457.4

Source: Dion Global

Waa Solar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Waa Solar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Waa Solar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTWaa Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTWaa Solar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTWaa Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 20, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTWaa Solar - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On March 31,
May 20, 2026, 02:29 AM IST ISTWaa Solar - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Board Meeting Held Today I.E., May 19, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Waa Solar

Waa Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2009PLC076764 and registration number is 076764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Ashok Khurana
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Khurana Neelakshi Amit
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Mangi Lal Singhi
    Director
  • Mr. Shankar Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal A Lalani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kaushik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Waa Solar Share Price

What is the share price of Waa Solar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waa Solar is ₹43.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Waa Solar?

The Waa Solar is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Waa Solar?

The market cap of Waa Solar is ₹58.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Waa Solar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Waa Solar are ₹46.00 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waa Solar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waa Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waa Solar is ₹78.70 and 52-week low of Waa Solar is ₹40.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Waa Solar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Waa Solar has shown returns of -4.46% over the past day, -10.25% for the past month, -32.43% over 3 months, -34.89% over 1 year, -15.8% across 3 years, and 3.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Waa Solar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waa Solar are -153.14 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Waa Solar News

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