Waa Solar Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WAA SOLAR LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹98.30 Closed
-1.11-1.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Waa Solar Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.50₹104.59
₹98.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.70₹104.80
₹98.30
Open Price
₹100.00
Prev. Close
₹99.40
Volume
1,05,600

Waa Solar Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1102.76
  • R2107.22
  • R3109.85
  • Pivot
    100.13
  • S195.67
  • S293.04
  • S388.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.3392.81
  • 1041.0387.77
  • 2041.3282.67
  • 5040.874.19
  • 10040.4864.84
  • 20043.5455.93

Waa Solar Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
23.7932.43109.15156.79148.86719.17202.46
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Waa Solar Ltd. Share Holdings

Waa Solar Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
23 Aug, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Waa Solar Ltd.

Waa Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2009PLC076764 and registration number is 076764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit A Khurana
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mangi Lal Singhi
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Jaini Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumitkumar J Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Heena Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelakshi Khurana
    Director

FAQs on Waa Solar Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Waa Solar Ltd.?

The market cap of Waa Solar Ltd. is ₹130.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Waa Solar Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Waa Solar Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Waa Solar Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Waa Solar Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waa Solar Ltd. is ₹98.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waa Solar Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waa Solar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waa Solar Ltd. is ₹104.80 and 52-week low of Waa Solar Ltd. is ₹34.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

