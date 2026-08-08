What is the share price of Waa Solar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waa Solar is ₹43.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Waa Solar? The Waa Solar is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Waa Solar? The market cap of Waa Solar is ₹58.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Waa Solar? Today’s highest and lowest price of Waa Solar are ₹46.00 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Waa Solar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waa Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waa Solar is ₹78.70 and 52-week low of Waa Solar is ₹40.90 as on .

How has the Waa Solar performed historically in terms of returns? The Waa Solar has shown returns of -4.46% over the past day, -10.25% for the past month, -32.43% over 3 months, -34.89% over 1 year, -15.8% across 3 years, and 3.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Waa Solar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waa Solar are -153.14 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global