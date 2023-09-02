What is the Market Cap of Waa Solar Ltd.? The market cap of Waa Solar Ltd. is ₹130.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Waa Solar Ltd.? P/E ratio of Waa Solar Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Waa Solar Ltd. is 0.73 as on .

What is the share price of Waa Solar Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waa Solar Ltd. is ₹98.30 as on .