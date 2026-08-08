Here's the live share price of Waa Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Waa Solar
|-3.64
|-10.25
|-32.43
|-18.60
|-34.89
|-15.80
|3.09
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Waa Solar has declined 34.89% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Waa Solar has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.68
|45.41
|10
|45.54
|45.71
|20
|47.16
|46.86
|50
|51.01
|49.84
|100
|52.97
|52.26
|200
|54.84
|57.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Waa Solar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Waa Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Waa Solar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|Waa Solar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 20, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|Waa Solar - Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended On March 31,
|May 20, 2026, 02:29 AM IST IST
|Waa Solar - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Board Meeting Held Today I.E., May 19, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Waa Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2009PLC076764 and registration number is 076764. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Waa Solar is ₹43.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Waa Solar is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Waa Solar is ₹58.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Waa Solar are ₹46.00 and ₹43.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Waa Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Waa Solar is ₹78.70 and 52-week low of Waa Solar is ₹40.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Waa Solar has shown returns of -4.46% over the past day, -10.25% for the past month, -32.43% over 3 months, -34.89% over 1 year, -15.8% across 3 years, and 3.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Waa Solar are -153.14 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global