Here's the live share price of W S Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|W S Industries (India)
|-1.01
|-6.54
|-17.81
|-26.00
|-21.88
|-22.78
|60.61
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, W S Industries (India) has declined 21.88% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, W S Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.12
|60.82
|10
|61.4
|61.21
|20
|62.29
|62.19
|50
|65.77
|64.84
|100
|68.32
|67.96
|200
|74.21
|72.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, W S Industries (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding fell to 13.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|W S Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 And Other
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|W S Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|W S Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|W S Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30
|May 26, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|W S Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Source: Dion Global
W S Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1961PLC004568 and registration number is 004568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other porcelain and ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W S Industries (India) is ₹59.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The W S Industries (India) is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of W S Industries (India) is ₹453.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of W S Industries (India) are ₹61.00 and ₹53.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W S Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W S Industries (India) is ₹98.52 and 52-week low of W S Industries (India) is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The W S Industries (India) has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, -6.54% for the past month, -17.81% over 3 months, -21.88% over 1 year, -22.78% across 3 years, and 60.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of W S Industries (India) are 174.71 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global