What is the share price of W S Industries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W S Industries (India) is ₹59.75 as on .

What kind of stock is W S Industries (India)? The W S Industries (India) is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of W S Industries (India)? The market cap of W S Industries (India) is ₹453.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of W S Industries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of W S Industries (India) are ₹61.00 and ₹53.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of W S Industries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W S Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W S Industries (India) is ₹98.52 and 52-week low of W S Industries (India) is ₹53.00 as on .

How has the W S Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The W S Industries (India) has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, -6.54% for the past month, -17.81% over 3 months, -21.88% over 1 year, -22.78% across 3 years, and 60.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of W S Industries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of W S Industries (India) are 174.71 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global