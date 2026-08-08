Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

W S Industries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

W S INDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of W S Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.75 Closed
-1.65₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

W S Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.15₹61.00
₹59.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.00₹98.52
₹59.75
Open Price
₹53.15
Prev. Close
₹60.75
Volume
5,550

Source: Dion Global

W S Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
W S Industries (India)		-1.01-6.54-17.81-26.00-21.88-22.7860.61
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, W S Industries (India) has declined 21.88% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, W S Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

W S Industries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

W S Industries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.1260.82
1061.461.21
2062.2962.19
5065.7764.84
10068.3267.96
20074.2172.86

Source: Dion Global

W S Industries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, W S Industries (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding fell to 13.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

W S Industries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTW S Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 And Other
Jul 28, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTW S Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30
Jul 02, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTW S Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTW S Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30
May 26, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTW S Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30

Source: Dion Global

About W S Industries (India)

W S Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1961PLC004568 and registration number is 004568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other porcelain and ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Nagarajan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. C K Venkatachalam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Anandavadivel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. K V Prakash
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R Karthik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J Sridharan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suguna Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Revathi Raghunathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on W S Industries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of W S Industries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W S Industries (India) is ₹59.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is W S Industries (India)?

The W S Industries (India) is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of W S Industries (India)?

The market cap of W S Industries (India) is ₹453.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of W S Industries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of W S Industries (India) are ₹61.00 and ₹53.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of W S Industries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W S Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W S Industries (India) is ₹98.52 and 52-week low of W S Industries (India) is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the W S Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The W S Industries (India) has shown returns of -1.65% over the past day, -6.54% for the past month, -17.81% over 3 months, -21.88% over 1 year, -22.78% across 3 years, and 60.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of W S Industries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of W S Industries (India) are 174.71 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

W S Industries (India) News

More W S Industries (India) News
Market Pulse