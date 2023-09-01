Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

W S Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

W S INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹107.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

W S Industries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.90₹107.10
₹107.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.40₹141.10
₹107.10
Open Price
₹106.90
Prev. Close
₹107.10
Volume
1,15,506

W S Industries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1107.17
  • R2107.23
  • R3107.37
  • Pivot
    107.03
  • S1106.97
  • S2106.83
  • S3106.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.1106.65
  • 1014.75108.55
  • 2014.09110.92
  • 5012.29103.37
  • 1009.7984.37
  • 2007.6759.52

W S Industries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

W S Industries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

W S Industries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About W S Industries (India) Ltd.

W S Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1961PLC004568 and registration number is 004568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other porcelain and ceramic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Nagarajan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. R Karthik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. J Sridharan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suguna Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C K Venkatachalam
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Anandavadivel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. K V Prakash
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Revathi Raghunathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on W S Industries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of W S Industries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹487.64 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of W S Industries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is 58.4 and PB ratio of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is 7.09 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of W S Industries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W S Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹107.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of W S Industries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W S Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹141.10 and 52-week low of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹14.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data