Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
W S Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1961PLC004568 and registration number is 004568. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other porcelain and ceramic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹487.64 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is 58.4 and PB ratio of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is 7.09 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W S Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹107.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W S Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹141.10 and 52-week low of W S Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹14.40 as on Aug 31, 2023.