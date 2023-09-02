Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
W H Brady & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1913PLC000367 and registration number is 000367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is ₹92.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is 28.64 and PB ratio of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W H Brady & Company Ltd. is ₹361.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W H Brady & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is ₹405.90 and 52-week low of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is ₹180.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.