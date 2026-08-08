Here's the live share price of W H Brady & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|W H Brady & Company
|3.18
|0.51
|-9.20
|1.77
|-40.04
|18.90
|20.67
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, W H Brady & Company has declined 40.04% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, W H Brady & Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|510.78
|508.74
|10
|517.21
|512.61
|20
|522.53
|518.7
|50
|534.11
|529.74
|100
|541.48
|544.97
|200
|581.19
|585.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, W H Brady & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|W H Brady & Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|W H Brady & Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|W H Brady & Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|W H Brady & Co. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 28, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|W H Brady & Co. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
W H Brady & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1913PLC000367 and registration number is 000367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W H Brady & Company is ₹525.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The W H Brady & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of W H Brady & Company is ₹134.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of W H Brady & Company are ₹534.00 and ₹497.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W H Brady & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W H Brady & Company is ₹900.65 and 52-week low of W H Brady & Company is ₹477.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The W H Brady & Company has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 0.51% for the past month, -9.2% over 3 months, -40.04% over 1 year, 18.9% across 3 years, and 20.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of W H Brady & Company are 27.07 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global