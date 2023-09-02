Follow Us

W H Brady & Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

W H BRADY & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹361.00 Closed
2.147.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

W H Brady & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹361.00₹387.00
₹361.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.00₹405.90
₹361.00
Open Price
₹369.90
Prev. Close
₹353.45
Volume
1,165

W H Brady & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1378.33
  • R2395.67
  • R3404.33
  • Pivot
    369.67
  • S1352.33
  • S2343.67
  • S3326.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5195.85360.32
  • 10196.93358.92
  • 20196.13352.04
  • 50199.69335.99
  • 100202.24314.43
  • 200199.79285.58

W H Brady & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2812.4144.3141.6873.56121.61130.08
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

W H Brady & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

W H Brady & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About W H Brady & Company Ltd.

W H Brady & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1913PLC000367 and registration number is 000367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pavan G Morarka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav P Morarka
    Director
  • Mr. Kaushik D Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Pinaki Misra
    Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar Bakshi
    Director
  • Ms. Chitralekha Hiremath
    Director

FAQs on W H Brady & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of W H Brady & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is ₹92.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of W H Brady & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is 28.64 and PB ratio of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is 2.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of W H Brady & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W H Brady & Company Ltd. is ₹361.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of W H Brady & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W H Brady & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is ₹405.90 and 52-week low of W H Brady & Company Ltd. is ₹180.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

