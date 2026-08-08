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W H Brady & Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

W H BRADY & COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of W H Brady & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹525.75 Closed
3.56₹ 18.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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W H Brady & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹497.75₹534.00
₹525.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹477.05₹900.65
₹525.75
Open Price
₹500.25
Prev. Close
₹507.70
Volume
161

Source: Dion Global

W H Brady & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
W H Brady & Company		3.180.51-9.201.77-40.0418.9020.67
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, W H Brady & Company has declined 40.04% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, W H Brady & Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

W H Brady & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

W H Brady & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5510.78508.74
10517.21512.61
20522.53518.7
50534.11529.74
100541.48544.97
200581.19585.12

Source: Dion Global

W H Brady & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, W H Brady & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.14%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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W H Brady & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTW H Brady & Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTW H Brady & Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTW H Brady & Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTW H Brady & Co. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 28, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTW H Brady & Co. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About W H Brady & Company

W H Brady & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110MH1913PLC000367 and registration number is 000367. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pavan G Morarka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav P Morarka
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chitralekha Hiremath
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Cyrus Vachha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pinaki Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on W H Brady & Company Share Price

What is the share price of W H Brady & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W H Brady & Company is ₹525.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is W H Brady & Company?

The W H Brady & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of W H Brady & Company?

The market cap of W H Brady & Company is ₹134.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of W H Brady & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of W H Brady & Company are ₹534.00 and ₹497.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of W H Brady & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W H Brady & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W H Brady & Company is ₹900.65 and 52-week low of W H Brady & Company is ₹477.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the W H Brady & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The W H Brady & Company has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 0.51% for the past month, -9.2% over 3 months, -40.04% over 1 year, 18.9% across 3 years, and 20.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of W H Brady & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of W H Brady & Company are 27.07 and 1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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