What is the share price of W H Brady & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for W H Brady & Company is ₹525.75 as on .

What kind of stock is W H Brady & Company? The W H Brady & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of W H Brady & Company? The market cap of W H Brady & Company is ₹134.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of W H Brady & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of W H Brady & Company are ₹534.00 and ₹497.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of W H Brady & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which W H Brady & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of W H Brady & Company is ₹900.65 and 52-week low of W H Brady & Company is ₹477.05 as on .

How has the W H Brady & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The W H Brady & Company has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 0.51% for the past month, -9.2% over 3 months, -40.04% over 1 year, 18.9% across 3 years, and 20.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of W H Brady & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of W H Brady & Company are 27.07 and 1.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global