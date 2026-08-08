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VXL Instruments Share Price

NSE
BSE

VXL INSTRUMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of VXL Instruments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.69 Closed
-4.90₹ -0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VXL Instruments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.69₹3.88
₹3.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.60₹4.27
₹3.69
Open Price
₹3.88
Prev. Close
₹3.88
Volume
1,169

Source: Dion Global

VXL Instruments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VXL Instruments		017.52-2.890-7.29-23.46-7.67
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VXL Instruments has declined 7.29% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, VXL Instruments has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

VXL Instruments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VXL Instruments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.793.93
103.823.86
203.653.73
503.433.57
1003.53.51
2003.343.62

Source: Dion Global

VXL Instruments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VXL Instruments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VXL Instruments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTVXL Instrument - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTVXL Instrument - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Resolution Professional (RP) Committee Meeting (In Lieu Of Suspende
Jul 31, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTVXL Instrument - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Resolution Professional (RP) Meeting (In Lieu Of Suspended Board Of
Jul 13, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTVXL Instrument - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTVXL Instrument - Board Meeting Outcome for Post Facto Intimation Of The Resolution Professional (RP) Committee Meeting (In Li

Source: Dion Global

About VXL Instruments

VXL Instruments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1986PLC272426 and registration number is 272426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of desktop computers, laptop computers, hand-held computers (e.g. pda), mainframe computers and computer servers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    IT Networking Equipment
  • Address
    #252, 5th Floor, Building No.2, Solitaire Corporate Park, Mumbai Maharashtra 400093
  • Contact
    cfo@vxl.net
    www.vxl.net

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vittal Mangalore Shetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kaluram Sakpal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Bhuwania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hema Thakur Kiran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajeshree Maruti Chougule
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on VXL Instruments Share Price

What is the share price of VXL Instruments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VXL Instruments is ₹3.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VXL Instruments?

The VXL Instruments is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VXL Instruments?

The market cap of VXL Instruments is ₹4.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VXL Instruments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VXL Instruments are ₹3.88 and ₹3.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VXL Instruments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VXL Instruments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VXL Instruments is ₹4.27 and 52-week low of VXL Instruments is ₹2.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VXL Instruments performed historically in terms of returns?

The VXL Instruments has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 17.52% for the past month, -2.89% over 3 months, -7.29% over 1 year, -23.46% across 3 years, and -7.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VXL Instruments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VXL Instruments are 0.00 and -0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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