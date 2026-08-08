Here's the live share price of VXL Instruments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VXL Instruments
|0
|17.52
|-2.89
|0
|-7.29
|-23.46
|-7.67
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VXL Instruments has declined 7.29% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, VXL Instruments has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.79
|3.93
|10
|3.82
|3.86
|20
|3.65
|3.73
|50
|3.43
|3.57
|100
|3.5
|3.51
|200
|3.34
|3.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VXL Instruments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|VXL Instrument - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|VXL Instrument - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Resolution Professional (RP) Committee Meeting (In Lieu Of Suspende
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|VXL Instrument - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Resolution Professional (RP) Meeting (In Lieu Of Suspended Board Of
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|VXL Instrument - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|VXL Instrument - Board Meeting Outcome for Post Facto Intimation Of The Resolution Professional (RP) Committee Meeting (In Li
Source: Dion Global
VXL Instruments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1986PLC272426 and registration number is 272426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of desktop computers, laptop computers, hand-held computers (e.g. pda), mainframe computers and computer servers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VXL Instruments is ₹3.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VXL Instruments is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VXL Instruments is ₹4.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VXL Instruments are ₹3.88 and ₹3.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VXL Instruments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VXL Instruments is ₹4.27 and 52-week low of VXL Instruments is ₹2.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VXL Instruments has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 17.52% for the past month, -2.89% over 3 months, -7.29% over 1 year, -23.46% across 3 years, and -7.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VXL Instruments are 0.00 and -0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global