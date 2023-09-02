What is the Market Cap of VXL Instruments Ltd.? The market cap of VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹8.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VXL Instruments Ltd.? P/E ratio of VXL Instruments Ltd. is -4.0 and PB ratio of VXL Instruments Ltd. is 1.91 as on .

What is the share price of VXL Instruments Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on .