VXL INSTRUMENTS LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.10 Closed
0.490.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VXL Instruments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.78₹6.37
₹6.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.80₹16.01
₹6.10
Open Price
₹5.78
Prev. Close
₹6.07
Volume
8,916

VXL Instruments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.39
  • R26.67
  • R36.98
  • Pivot
    6.08
  • S15.8
  • S25.49
  • S35.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.26.29
  • 108.46.63
  • 207.567.04
  • 507.337.61
  • 1007.78.12
  • 2006.938.27

VXL Instruments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.23-26.95-41.63-29.48-25.15102.66-23.75
-4.011.9541.9634.4866.75194.59266.59
1.1711.5130.5529.156.28118.31-48.60
-3.15-10.7831.5428.71162.44405.1617.60
0.70-0.62-10.2510.1480.9580.9580.95
2.07-13.30-15.41-28.38-58.9167.25-64.84
27.21-3.13-11.03-38.07-88.08-79.58-85.77
-9.45-9.25-35.62-4.85216.92415.00649.09
5.28-1.711.10-18.62-37.55-43.96-67.68
-21.5125.0064.6355.170175.5158.82
5.185.606.8812.825.60594.74131.58
007.417.417.19-3.108.68

VXL Instruments Ltd. Share Holdings

VXL Instruments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VXL Instruments Ltd.

VXL Instruments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1986PLC272426 and registration number is 272426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of desktop computers, laptop computers, hand-held computers (e.g. pda), mainframe computers and computer servers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    IT Networking Equipment
  • Address
    #252, 5th Floor, Building No.2, Solitaire Corporate Park, Mumbai Maharashtra 400093
  • Contact
    cfo@vxl.nethttp://www.vxl.net

Management

  • Mr. Vittal Mangalore Shetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hema Thakur Kiran
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Bhuwania
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on VXL Instruments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VXL Instruments Ltd.?

The market cap of VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹8.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VXL Instruments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VXL Instruments Ltd. is -4.0 and PB ratio of VXL Instruments Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VXL Instruments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VXL Instruments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VXL Instruments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹16.01 and 52-week low of VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

