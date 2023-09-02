Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
VXL Instruments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110MH1986PLC272426 and registration number is 272426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of desktop computers, laptop computers, hand-held computers (e.g. pda), mainframe computers and computer servers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹8.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VXL Instruments Ltd. is -4.0 and PB ratio of VXL Instruments Ltd. is 1.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VXL Instruments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹16.01 and 52-week low of VXL Instruments Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.