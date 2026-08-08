What is the share price of VXL Instruments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VXL Instruments is ₹3.69 as on .

What kind of stock is VXL Instruments? The VXL Instruments is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VXL Instruments? The market cap of VXL Instruments is ₹4.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VXL Instruments? Today’s highest and lowest price of VXL Instruments are ₹3.88 and ₹3.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VXL Instruments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VXL Instruments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VXL Instruments is ₹4.27 and 52-week low of VXL Instruments is ₹2.60 as on .

How has the VXL Instruments performed historically in terms of returns? The VXL Instruments has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, 17.52% for the past month, -2.89% over 3 months, -7.29% over 1 year, -23.46% across 3 years, and -7.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VXL Instruments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VXL Instruments are 0.00 and -0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global