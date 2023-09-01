Follow Us

Vuenow Infratech Ltd. Share Price

VUENOW INFRATECH LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.99 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vuenow Infratech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.99₹4.99
₹4.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.95₹4.99
₹4.99
Open Price
₹4.99
Prev. Close
₹4.99
Volume
0

Vuenow Infratech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.99
  • R24.99
  • R34.99
  • Pivot
    4.99
  • S14.99
  • S24.99
  • S34.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.634.93
  • 101.54.73
  • 201.324.16
  • 501.730
  • 1002.510
  • 2001.790

Vuenow Infratech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
009.91144.61144.61144.61144.61
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99

Vuenow Infratech Ltd. Share Holdings

Vuenow Infratech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vuenow Infratech Ltd.

Good Value Irrigation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1993PLC074167 and registration number is 074167. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Bhargav
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Srivastava
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Manjusha Rahul Bhargav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vandana Chib
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Varsha Dhiman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vuenow Infratech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vuenow Infratech Ltd.?

The market cap of Vuenow Infratech Ltd. is ₹8.57 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vuenow Infratech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vuenow Infratech Ltd. is -20.79 and PB ratio of Vuenow Infratech Ltd. is -6.53 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Vuenow Infratech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vuenow Infratech Ltd. is ₹4.99 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vuenow Infratech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vuenow Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vuenow Infratech Ltd. is ₹4.99 and 52-week low of Vuenow Infratech Ltd. is ₹1.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

