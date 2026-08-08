Here's the live share price of VSF Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VSF Projects
|-10.81
|-9.10
|-9.69
|-17.61
|-40.20
|5.90
|27.48
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VSF Projects has declined 40.20% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, VSF Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.52
|35.51
|10
|35.96
|35.77
|20
|36.19
|35.85
|50
|35.21
|35.79
|100
|35.81
|36.61
|200
|39.13
|39.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VSF Projects saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|VSF Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|VSF Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|VSF Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:40 AM IST IST
|VSF Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|VSF Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
VSF Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1992PLC014326 and registration number is 014326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VSF Projects is ₹33.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VSF Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VSF Projects is ₹21.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VSF Projects are ₹33.65 and ₹33.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VSF Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VSF Projects is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of VSF Projects is ₹28.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VSF Projects has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, -9.1% for the past month, -9.69% over 3 months, -40.2% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 27.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VSF Projects are 0.00 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global