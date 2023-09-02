Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
VSF Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1992PLC014326 and registration number is 014326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VSF Projects Ltd. is ₹33.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VSF Projects Ltd. is -116.14 and PB ratio of VSF Projects Ltd. is 9.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VSF Projects Ltd. is ₹50.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VSF Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VSF Projects Ltd. is ₹70.82 and 52-week low of VSF Projects Ltd. is ₹39.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.