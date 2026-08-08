What is the share price of VSF Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VSF Projects is ₹33.17 as on .

What kind of stock is VSF Projects? The VSF Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VSF Projects? The market cap of VSF Projects is ₹21.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VSF Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of VSF Projects are ₹33.65 and ₹33.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VSF Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VSF Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VSF Projects is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of VSF Projects is ₹28.25 as on .

How has the VSF Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The VSF Projects has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, -9.1% for the past month, -9.69% over 3 months, -40.2% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 27.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VSF Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VSF Projects are 0.00 and 1.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global