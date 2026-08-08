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VSF Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

VSF PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of VSF Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.17 Closed
4.31₹ 1.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VSF Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.17₹33.65
₹33.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.25₹63.80
₹33.17
Open Price
₹33.65
Prev. Close
₹31.80
Volume
17

Source: Dion Global

VSF Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VSF Projects		-10.81-9.10-9.69-17.61-40.205.9027.48
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VSF Projects has declined 40.20% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, VSF Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

VSF Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VSF Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.5235.51
1035.9635.77
2036.1935.85
5035.2135.79
10035.8136.61
20039.1339.15

Source: Dion Global

VSF Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VSF Projects saw a rise in promoter holding to 43.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VSF Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTVSF Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTVSF Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 18, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTVSF Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 18, 2026, 03:40 AM IST ISTVSF Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 15, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTVSF Projects - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About VSF Projects

VSF Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1992PLC014326 and registration number is 014326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayana Murthy Bobba
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha Bobba Chowdary
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Vijaya Lakshmi Bobba
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Nemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sriramshetty Srinivasa Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on VSF Projects Share Price

What is the share price of VSF Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VSF Projects is ₹33.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VSF Projects?

The VSF Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VSF Projects?

The market cap of VSF Projects is ₹21.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VSF Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VSF Projects are ₹33.65 and ₹33.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VSF Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VSF Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VSF Projects is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of VSF Projects is ₹28.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VSF Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The VSF Projects has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, -9.1% for the past month, -9.69% over 3 months, -40.2% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 27.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VSF Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VSF Projects are 0.00 and 1.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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