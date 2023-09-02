Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

VSF Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VSF PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.87 Closed
4.992.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VSF Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.99₹50.87
₹50.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.25₹70.82
₹50.87
Open Price
₹50.87
Prev. Close
₹48.45
Volume
6,001

VSF Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.16
  • R251.46
  • R352.04
  • Pivot
    50.58
  • S150.28
  • S249.7
  • S349.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.5746.8
  • 1052.9946.17
  • 204845.71
  • 5045.5746.72
  • 10039.2548.07
  • 20040.6847.51

VSF Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.8315.88-11.538.4613.68378.55535.88
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.7410.7216.79136.59320.18554.61626.77
13.6711.2832.5658.9237.38153.59173.83
12.3119.823.915.6129.14152.5260.26
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
11.269.1037.4085.27134.40401.4863.13
7.1715.7821.8255.4453.8097.00-27.75
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

VSF Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

VSF Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VSF Projects Ltd.

VSF Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05005AP1992PLC014326 and registration number is 014326. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayana Murthy Bobba
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Reshma Kiranmayee Pulapa
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Patibandla
    Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Lakshmi Bobba
    Director
  • Mr. Bobba Lakshmi Narasimha Chowdary
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ramesh Babu Nemani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sriramshetty Srinivasa Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veera Brahma Rao Arekapudi
    Executive Director

FAQs on VSF Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VSF Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of VSF Projects Ltd. is ₹33.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VSF Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VSF Projects Ltd. is -116.14 and PB ratio of VSF Projects Ltd. is 9.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VSF Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VSF Projects Ltd. is ₹50.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VSF Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VSF Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VSF Projects Ltd. is ₹70.82 and 52-week low of VSF Projects Ltd. is ₹39.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data