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Vrundavan Plantation Share Price

NSE
BSE

VRUNDAVAN PLANTATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Vrundavan Plantation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.79 Closed
2.58₹ 0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vrundavan Plantation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.59₹37.79
₹37.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.10₹55.00
₹37.79
Open Price
₹32.59
Prev. Close
₹36.84
Volume
7,200

Source: Dion Global

Vrundavan Plantation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vrundavan Plantation		21.867.942.274.97-19.60-28.10-17.95
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vrundavan Plantation has declined 19.60% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Vrundavan Plantation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Vrundavan Plantation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vrundavan Plantation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.833.04
1034.1233.48
2034.4133.93
5034.9336.2
10042.3640.39
20047.5645.1

Source: Dion Global

Vrundavan Plantation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vrundavan Plantation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vrundavan Plantation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 03, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTVrundavan Plantation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTVrundavan Plantation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTVrundavan Plantation - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH,2026
May 28, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTVrundavan Plantation - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Considered And Approved The Audited Financial Results Of The Compa
May 17, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTVrundavan Plantation - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Vrundavan Plantation

Vrundavan Plantation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02003GJ2022PLC137749 and registration number is 137749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Upendra Umashankar Tiwari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Girjaprasad Dubey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Tiwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Khayti Bhavya Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Vrundavan Plantation Share Price

What is the share price of Vrundavan Plantation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vrundavan Plantation is ₹37.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vrundavan Plantation?

The Vrundavan Plantation is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vrundavan Plantation?

The market cap of Vrundavan Plantation is ₹23.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vrundavan Plantation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vrundavan Plantation are ₹37.79 and ₹32.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vrundavan Plantation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vrundavan Plantation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vrundavan Plantation is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Vrundavan Plantation is ₹30.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vrundavan Plantation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vrundavan Plantation has shown returns of 2.58% over the past day, 7.94% for the past month, 2.27% over 3 months, -19.6% over 1 year, -28.1% across 3 years, and -17.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vrundavan Plantation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vrundavan Plantation are 13.19 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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