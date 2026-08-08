Here's the live share price of Vrundavan Plantation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vrundavan Plantation
|21.86
|7.94
|2.27
|4.97
|-19.60
|-28.10
|-17.95
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vrundavan Plantation has declined 19.60% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Vrundavan Plantation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.8
|33.04
|10
|34.12
|33.48
|20
|34.41
|33.93
|50
|34.93
|36.2
|100
|42.36
|40.39
|200
|47.56
|45.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vrundavan Plantation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.47%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Vrundavan Plantation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Vrundavan Plantation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Vrundavan Plantation - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH,2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Vrundavan Plantation - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Considered And Approved The Audited Financial Results Of The Compa
|May 17, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Vrundavan Plantation - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Vrundavan Plantation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02003GJ2022PLC137749 and registration number is 137749. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tea & Coffee. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vrundavan Plantation is ₹37.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vrundavan Plantation is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vrundavan Plantation is ₹23.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vrundavan Plantation are ₹37.79 and ₹32.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vrundavan Plantation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vrundavan Plantation is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Vrundavan Plantation is ₹30.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vrundavan Plantation has shown returns of 2.58% over the past day, 7.94% for the past month, 2.27% over 3 months, -19.6% over 1 year, -28.1% across 3 years, and -17.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vrundavan Plantation are 13.19 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global