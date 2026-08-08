Here's the live share price of Vruddhi Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vruddhi Engineering Works
|-12.63
|-13.04
|-4.76
|-0.82
|-9.93
|38.95
|21.82
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vruddhi Engineering Works has declined 9.93% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Vruddhi Engineering Works has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|227.34
|230.68
|10
|226.4
|228.23
|20
|223.52
|226.06
|50
|220.41
|221.48
|100
|215.04
|217.88
|200
|213.31
|216.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vruddhi Engineering Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Vruddhi Engg. Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Vruddhi Engg. Works - Result March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Vruddhi Engg. Works - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 24, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Vruddhi Engg. Works - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
|Apr 14, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Vruddhi Engg. Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28246MH2020PLC348853 and registration number is 348853. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹200.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vruddhi Engineering Works is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹50.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vruddhi Engineering Works are ₹221.00 and ₹200.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vruddhi Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹249.00 and 52-week low of Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹144.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vruddhi Engineering Works has shown returns of -14.53% over the past day, -13.04% for the past month, -4.76% over 3 months, -9.93% over 1 year, 38.95% across 3 years, and 21.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vruddhi Engineering Works are 16.40 and 4.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global