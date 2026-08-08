What is the share price of Vruddhi Engineering Works? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹200.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Vruddhi Engineering Works? The Vruddhi Engineering Works is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vruddhi Engineering Works? The market cap of Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹50.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vruddhi Engineering Works? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vruddhi Engineering Works are ₹221.00 and ₹200.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vruddhi Engineering Works? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vruddhi Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹249.00 and 52-week low of Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹144.00 as on .

How has the Vruddhi Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns? The Vruddhi Engineering Works has shown returns of -14.53% over the past day, -13.04% for the past month, -4.76% over 3 months, -9.93% over 1 year, 38.95% across 3 years, and 21.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vruddhi Engineering Works? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vruddhi Engineering Works are 16.40 and 4.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global