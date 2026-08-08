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Vruddhi Engineering Works Share Price

NSE
BSE

VRUDDHI ENGINEERING WORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Vruddhi Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹200.00 Closed
-14.53₹ -34.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vruddhi Engineering Works Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹200.00₹221.00
₹200.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹144.00₹249.00
₹200.00
Open Price
₹221.00
Prev. Close
₹234.00
Volume
10,500

Source: Dion Global

Vruddhi Engineering Works Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vruddhi Engineering Works		-12.63-13.04-4.76-0.82-9.9338.9521.82
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vruddhi Engineering Works has declined 9.93% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Vruddhi Engineering Works has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Vruddhi Engineering Works Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vruddhi Engineering Works Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5227.34230.68
10226.4228.23
20223.52226.06
50220.41221.48
100215.04217.88
200213.31216.33

Source: Dion Global

Vruddhi Engineering Works Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vruddhi Engineering Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vruddhi Engineering Works Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTVruddhi Engg. Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTVruddhi Engg. Works - Result March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTVruddhi Engg. Works - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 24, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTVruddhi Engg. Works - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results
Apr 14, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTVruddhi Engg. Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Vruddhi Engineering Works

Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28246MH2020PLC348853 and registration number is 348853. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Bindi Kunal Mehta
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vedant Mukesh Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Varsha Mukesh Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Rohan Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Manoj Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shivani Kumari Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vruddhi Engineering Works Share Price

What is the share price of Vruddhi Engineering Works?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹200.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vruddhi Engineering Works?

The Vruddhi Engineering Works is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vruddhi Engineering Works?

The market cap of Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹50.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vruddhi Engineering Works?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vruddhi Engineering Works are ₹221.00 and ₹200.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vruddhi Engineering Works?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vruddhi Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹249.00 and 52-week low of Vruddhi Engineering Works is ₹144.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vruddhi Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vruddhi Engineering Works has shown returns of -14.53% over the past day, -13.04% for the past month, -4.76% over 3 months, -9.93% over 1 year, 38.95% across 3 years, and 21.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vruddhi Engineering Works?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vruddhi Engineering Works are 16.40 and 4.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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