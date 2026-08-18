Voltas shares are in focus. Despite the stock falling18%, key brokerages retained their rating after its Q1 results. Though Voltas posted a 53% profit jump in the first quarter, its Q1 earnings missed estimates. But the brokerages are betting on the company’s JV with Atomberg.

JM Financial on Voltas

JM Financial raised the price target marginally on Voltas to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,390, while maintaining an ‘Add’ rating. This surge came on the back of 45% YoY growth in secondary volumes and an inch-up in secondary market share to 17.3% as of June 2026 compared to 15.9% as of March 2026.

Intending to secure its supply chain, Voltas entered into a 50:50 JV with Atomberg to develop and manufacture RAC compressors, aspiring to initially kick off with a capacity of 2.8 million units, with commercial production being 18 months away.

As against a cost escalation of 12%, Voltas claimed that substantial pricing action has been completed.

Motilal Oswal on Voltas

Motilal Oswal retained its ‘Neutral’ rating on Voltas, with a price target of Rs 1,290, implying a downside of 3% as Q1 earnings miss brokerage estimates. However, the rating was retained on the back of the Atomberg JV, which is likely to accelerate RAC compressor localisation.

Voltas entered into a binding term sheet with Atomberg Innovation for a proposed 50:50 JV to manufacture high-efficiency RAC compressors, which should strengthen localisation and supply-chain resilience over the medium term.

The Atomberg JV is a positive medium-term step toward supply chain resilience, although the benefits are yet to be ascertained as it is at an initial stage, said Motilal Oswal.

Management highlighted strong momentum in the UCP segment, with RAC volumes growing 44% and value by 50% YoY in Q1, higher than industry growth, driving market share to 17.3% YTD June 2026.

Voltas share price performance

The share price of Voltas has fallen 1.2% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has dropped 7% in the past one month and 18.2% in the last six months. Voltas’s stock price has declined 6.4% over the previous 12 months.

Voltas Q1FY27

Voltas posted a 53% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 214 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs 140 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Tata Group firm’s revenue from operations surged by 19% to Rs 4,673.50 crore in Q1FY27 against Rs 3,938.58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year back.