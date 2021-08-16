Voltas rating – Buy: Muted show in the first quarter of FY22

Competitive edge is intact; scale-up in Voltbek JV is key; TP up to Rs 1250; Buy retained
A dampener of a season led to a miss in UCP sales growth on a par with peers while overall margin miss was sharper due to lower UCP/EPC margins. That said, Voltas delivered UCP margins better than peers. Overall, UCP results reflect a solid competitive edge with healthy OPMs while Voltbek JV saw a ramp-up in both share/billing points. VOLT is well prepared with higher RM inventory, 22K touch points and an expansive JV product range to tap into any pick-up in CD market. Competitive edge in RAC has further gone up going by management commentary. With the JV range moving higher/consistent innovation, VOLT is set for growth. Retain Buy.
Q1 miss led by both UPC/EPC: Voltas (VOLT) missed Q1 on revenue while Ebitda miss was sharper even as GMs stood stable (better q-o-q). Overall OPMs also suffered from higher overheads. VOLT raised prices by 8–10% in general on RACs to pass on input cost. After a double-digit drop in FY21 on the industry level, mgmt expects FY22e to be far better, but also hinted that attaining FY20 level will be challenging.
Competitive dynamics solid for VOLT: Mgmt mentioned strong operational performance for VOLT versus most large peers including MNCs in Q1. While we expect VOLT’s competitive edge in RAC to deliver better growth/OPMs as market opens up, scale-up on the Voltbek JV is key given current 3.1/2.1% share in refrigerators/washing machines. Crossing a critical threshold of 4-5% remains key to VOLT’s re-rating, which would help investors with clarity on breakeven timelines.
Outlook: All set to tap into growth –VOLT has consistently delivered industry-leading growth and returns in RAC. As consumers return in earnest, we expect RAC momentum to resume. Meanwhile the JV range too should scale up. Retain ‘BUY/SO’ with a revised TP of Rs 1,250 (versus `1,200) as we roll forward to Dec-22e.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.