The shares of consumer durables stocks skyrocketed on Thursday, November 19, following a 5% plunge in prices of copper, a key raw material for these companies. Prices of the red metal fell to a seven-month low on Wednesday.

The share price of Voltas, Blue Star, LG Electronics India, and Havells India jumped as much as 9% in intra-day trade on Thursday.

The share price of Voltas jumped nearly 9% to a high of Rs 1,233.90 apiece. The Blue Star share price surged over 8% to a high of Rs 1,755.50 and Havells India shares soared nearly 6% to Rs 1,206.70 apiece.

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Copper prices crash to 7-month lows

Copper is a key raw material for consumer durable companies, and lower prices would support margins and lower the recent input costs pressures. A fall in the red metal’s prices will also reduce the cost of manufacturing air conditioners and other appliances.

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The three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange plunged 5% on Wednesday to a low of $12,383.90 per tonne. On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, the November copper futures closed 3.55% lower at Rs 1,232.10 per kg.

Why are copper prices falling?

Multiple headwinds are weighing on copper right now such as weak demand signals from China, higher global interest rates, and a stronger dollar.

“Negative sentiment at a major industry conference in Shanghai triggered heavy speculative selling, while reports that copper could be redirected to China in December eased concerns about tight local supplies,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Prices of the red metal have fallen over 11% in November so far, as the sustainability of AI-related investment is challenging the bullish demand narrative. “Copper’s longer-term outlook remains supported by electrification, grid expansion and energy infrastructure investment, but these themes are currently being overshadowed by falling risk appetite and momentum selling,” Hansen said.

Hansen said copper faces a challenging near-term environment as investors balance weaker demand expectations against clear evidence of physical tightness. “A sustained recovery will likely require greater clarity on US tariff policy, stabilisation in China’s economic outlook and renewed confidence in the pace of global infrastructure and electrification investment,” he added.