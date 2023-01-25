Voltas, Bata, TV18 Broadcast, Indigo Paints among 70 NSE stocks to hit 52-week low, 18 rises to 52-week high

Domestic indices crashed over 1% in the intraday trade on Wednesday with Nifty slipping below 17,900 and Sensex below 60,300. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 210 points or 1.19% to 17,899 while BSE Sensex fell 691.28 pts or 1.13% to 60,287.47. All the sectoral indices were trading in red with Bank Nifty falling nearly 1200 pts or over 2% to 41,540.30, Nifty IT falling 0.61%, Nifty Pharma slipped 1.03%, Nifty Realty dipped 1.51% and Nifty PSU Bank fell most by 3.38%. All the broader market indices were trading lower as well, Nifty 100 fell 1.14%, Nifty Midcap 50 was down 1.41%, Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 1.41%, Nifty Large Midcap 250 was down 1.13% and Nifty Total Market down 1.11%. The most active NSE equities were Zomato, State Bank of India (SBI), Ambuja Cement, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries Ltd, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank.

NSE Nifty 50 gainers & losers

Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Hindalco, Hero Motocorp, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were the gainers while Adani Ports, State Bank of India (SBI), Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Apollo Hospital and Larsen & Toubro were the losers.

NSE 52-week highs/lows

Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India, Biocon, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Entertainment Network (India), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, TV18 Broadcast, Voltas and Zydus Wellness were among 70 stocks that hit 52-week lows. On the flip side, Anup Engineering, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Gravita India, Kamdhenu, Landmark Cars, Radhika Jeweltech, Servotech Power Systems, Shradha Infraprojects, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company and Touchwood Entertainment were among 18 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Volume Toppers & Gainers

Kotak Bank, State Bank of India (SBIN), Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were the volume topper on BSE. Shradha Infraprojects, Bliss GVS Pharma, Mohit Industries, Nazara Technologies, Goyal Aluminiums, Fiberweb (India), Cartrade Tech, Ambuja Cements, Tatva Chintan Pharma Che and Servotech Power Systems were the Volume gainers on NSE.