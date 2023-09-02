Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.23
|1.09
|-0.90
|-35.59
|-54.29
|-36.54
|-40.30
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1984PLC033920 and registration number is 033920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹4.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is -15.42 and PB ratio of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹12.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹26.45 and 52-week low of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹11.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.