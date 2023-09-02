Follow Us

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VOLTAIRE LEASING & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.09 Closed
1.850.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.64₹12.10
₹12.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.32₹26.45
₹12.09
Open Price
₹12.10
Prev. Close
₹11.87
Volume
889

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.25
  • R212.4
  • R312.71
  • Pivot
    11.94
  • S111.79
  • S211.48
  • S311.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.3212.05
  • 1023.1412.03
  • 2024.2711.98
  • 5026.812.21
  • 10026.1913.58
  • 20023.0516.17

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.231.09-0.90-35.59-54.29-36.54-40.30
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1984PLC033920 and registration number is 033920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Alok Kumar Behera
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amita Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swagata Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajeshwari Bangal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹4.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is -15.42 and PB ratio of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹12.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹26.45 and 52-week low of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is ₹11.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

