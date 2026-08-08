Here's the live share price of Voltaire Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Voltaire Leasing & Finance
|16.27
|-3.50
|21.19
|33.91
|44.98
|8.40
|-6.32
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Voltaire Leasing & Finance has gained 44.98% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Voltaire Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.64
|14.07
|10
|14.2
|14.17
|20
|14.86
|14.34
|50
|13.92
|14.02
|100
|13.09
|13.41
|200
|12.4
|12.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Voltaire Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Voltaire Lease.&Fin. - Results - Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Voltaire Lease.&Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|Voltaire Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Voltaire Lease.&Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:18 PM IST IST
|Voltaire Lease.&Fin. - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Source: Dion Global
Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1984PLC033920 and registration number is 033920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltaire Leasing & Finance is ₹15.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Voltaire Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Voltaire Leasing & Finance is ₹6.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Voltaire Leasing & Finance are ₹15.44 and ₹15.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltaire Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltaire Leasing & Finance is ₹16.80 and 52-week low of Voltaire Leasing & Finance is ₹10.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Voltaire Leasing & Finance has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, -3.5% for the past month, 21.19% over 3 months, 44.98% over 1 year, 8.4% across 3 years, and -6.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voltaire Leasing & Finance are 0.00 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global