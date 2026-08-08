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Voltaire Leasing & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

VOLTAIRE LEASING & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Voltaire Leasing & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.44 Closed
4.89₹ 0.72
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Voltaire Leasing & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.44₹15.44
₹15.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.47₹16.80
₹15.44
Open Price
₹15.44
Prev. Close
₹14.72
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Voltaire Leasing & Finance		16.27-3.5021.1933.9144.988.40-6.32
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Voltaire Leasing & Finance has gained 44.98% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Voltaire Leasing & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.6414.07
1014.214.17
2014.8614.34
5013.9214.02
10013.0913.41
20012.412.9

Source: Dion Global

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Voltaire Leasing & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 97.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Voltaire Leasing & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTVoltaire Lease.&Fin. - Results - Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTVoltaire Lease.&Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Jul 20, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTVoltaire Lease.&Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTVoltaire Lease.&Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 04:18 PM IST ISTVoltaire Lease.&Fin. - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter

Source: Dion Global

About Voltaire Leasing & Finance

Voltaire Leasing & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110MH1984PLC033920 and registration number is 033920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alok Kumar Behera
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amita Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swagata Dasgupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajeshwari Bangal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Voltaire Leasing & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Voltaire Leasing & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voltaire Leasing & Finance is ₹15.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Voltaire Leasing & Finance?

The Voltaire Leasing & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Voltaire Leasing & Finance?

The market cap of Voltaire Leasing & Finance is ₹6.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Voltaire Leasing & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Voltaire Leasing & Finance are ₹15.44 and ₹15.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voltaire Leasing & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voltaire Leasing & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voltaire Leasing & Finance is ₹16.80 and 52-week low of Voltaire Leasing & Finance is ₹10.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Voltaire Leasing & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Voltaire Leasing & Finance has shown returns of 4.89% over the past day, -3.5% for the past month, 21.19% over 3 months, 44.98% over 1 year, 8.4% across 3 years, and -6.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Voltaire Leasing & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voltaire Leasing & Finance are 0.00 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Voltaire Leasing & Finance News

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