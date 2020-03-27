Volatility has pushed these two large-cap sister stocks down by 30% off highs; should you buy?

Making good stocks cheaper for investors, volatility provides an opportunity to accumulate fundamental and good quality stocks.

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came up with a multipronged liquidity injection plan, Dalal Street refused to climb the mountain it has fallen off since last month. Although, S&P BSE Sensex started the day going as high as 31,000 points, but when the RBI Governor started his press conference the index was already down 1,400 points from the day’s high. Nifty too saw a 500 point correction from the day’s high, all this even when the RBI Governor not only assured that the central bank will play its part, but did so as well. So where do investors invest during such volatile times?

According to Motilal Oswal, volatility is the friend of long-term investors. Making good stocks cheaper for investors, volatility provides an opportunity to accumulate fundamental and good quality stocks, the brokerage said. HDFC Bank and HDFC are two such companies that have fallen 30% from their 52-week highs and are now trading at attractive valuations. Motilal Oswal sees a substantial upside on both the scrips.

HDFC Bank

Target price: Rs 1,500

India’s largest public sector bank has seen its share price tank 30% from the 52-week high. With such a fall, the share price is just above Rs 900 per share. HDFC Bank is one of the strongest banks in the country but has taken a fall with other lenders of the country. “Superior loan profile has enabled HDFC Bank to consistently gain market share across retail segments,” Motilal Oswal about the Bank. If HDFC Bank has to reach a target price of Rs 1,500 it will have to jump 65.7% from its current market price.

HDFC

Target price: Rs 2,875

The target price pegged by Motilal Oswal for HDFC Ltd is more than its 52-week high. If you look at the financials of HDFC, in comparison to other housing finance companies, you won’t be surprised. “The company has successfully seeded various other entities in the financial services space, such as HDFC Bank, HDFC AMC and HDFC Life Insurance. Over the past four quarters, HDFC Ltd has maintained steady retail loan growth of 16-17% YoY while curtailing wholesale disbursements,” noted Motilal Oswal. As customers might look for safer bets in bigger companies, HDFC is likely to be the biggest beneficiary. An upside of 64% from the current price of Rs 1,754 is being expected.