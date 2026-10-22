Think about the last house party you attended. Was it whisky or a vodka cocktail? More often than not, it is a cocktail.

According to Jefferies, white spirits are “India’s fastest-growing spirits category”. Their volumes grew above 20% a year over calendar years 2021 to 2025. The wider market for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) grew only about 6% a year.

For investors tracking the sector, Radico Khaitan is a stock to watch. According to a Jefferies report, white spirits are gaining ground faster than the broader market for Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). Radico’s Magic Moments vodka brand has been a key driver of this shift, although rising competition could influence how the market develops.

Why is vodka gaining ground in India?

India’s white spirits segment, which includes vodka and gin, has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20% between calendar years 21-25, compared with around 6% for the overall IMFL market, according to Jefferies.

white spirits make up around 6% of Indian spirits sales. Globally, the share is 20-25%.

According to the global investment bank report, white spirits volumes could rise from around 18 million cases currently to 50 million cases over the medium term.

What is changing consumer preferences?

Vodka’s relatively light taste and ability to mix with other beverages have helped it gain popularity in cocktails, house parties and bars. Younger adult consumers and women are among the groups contributing to changing consumption patterns, while cocktail culture is spreading beyond major cities.

Flavours are another important factor. According to Jefferies, “Flavoured vodka now accounts for ~65% of category volumes.” Companies can introduce new flavours more quickly than they can change aged whisky products, giving vodka makers more opportunities to experiment and attract customers.

Why does Radico Khaitan stand out?

Radico Khaitan has built its position in the category through Magic Moments and its range of premium offerings. According to Jefferies, the company delivered a 21% premium and above (P&A) volume CAGR between FY20-21 and FY25-26, compared with 8% for United Spirits and 13% for Allied Blenders and Distillers.

The report also noted that Radico’s vodka saliency increased from 16% in FY20-21 to 22% in FY25-26. It expects the figure to cross 25% in FY26-27.

However, competitors are investing in their own products. United Spirits has increased its focus on Smirnoff, while Allied Blenders and Distillers plans to enter the deluxe vodka category.

Can white spirits improve profitability?

Vodka does not require the lengthy ageing process associated with many whiskies.

Jefferies estimates that white spirits profitability could be 1.5-2 times that of whisky.

For Radico Khaitan, the key factors to watch are continued demand for Magic Moments, premium product sales and its ability to defend market share as rivals expand.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.