Vodafone Idea, Tata Power stocks among volume toppers on NSE; TTK Prestige sees strong investor interest

Among volume toppers on NSE was Vodafone Idea with more than 22 crore shares of the telco exchanging hands on Tuesday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh all-time highs on Tuesday morning as Dalal Street benchmarks continued to sit in the firm grip on bulls for the eighth consecutive trading session. S&P BSE Sensex touched a record high of 62,201 while Nifty 50 scaled 18,604 for the first time ever. Broader markets were largely trading with gains, except Nifty midcap 50 and Midcap 100 indices. India VIX gave up 17 levels, falling 1.6% during the day. Among volume toppers on NSE was Vodafone Idea with more than 22 crore shares of the telco exchanging hands on Tuesday morning.

Volume Toppers on NSE

Vodafone Idea saw the highest number of shares exchanged hands during the morning session. At least 22.8 crore shares of the troubled telco were traded on the NSE as the stock slipped 4.7% to trade at Rs 10 per share.

Tata Power was the second most active stock on the index with 15.5 crore shares traded of the Tata Group company. The stock was down 5% to trade at Rs 244.15 per share. Tata Power share price had soared 11% on Monday.

Yes Bank was also active on NSE on Tuesday as nearly 10.4 crore equity shares of the company exchanged hands while it dropped 1% to trade at Rs 13.80 per share.

Another lender Punjab National Bank, followed Yes Bank on the volume toppers list. PNB was down 1.5%, trading at Rs 45.3 per share. As many as 9.46 crore shares of PNB were traded on Tuesday.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures was down 0.88% on Tuesday, trading at Rs 5.6 per shares. Volumes were high on the counter for the stock with 8.48 crore equity shares exchanging hands.

Other stocks that were witnessing high volume on the National Stock exchange were Bank of Baroda, Trident, Adani Power, ITC, and Indian Energy Exchange.

Volume shockers on NSE

TTK Prestige Limited was witnessing unusually high volume on the counters on Tuesday. The stock was up 13.5% with more than 1.66 lakh shares exchanging hands. This was higher than the 1-week average volume of 5,453 shares.

Recently listed Dodla Dairy was also seeing high trading activity with 3.48 lakh shares moving between investors. This was above the average volume witnessed by Dodla Dairy of 43,648 shares. The stock was up 6.27%.

Sonata Software’s share price zoomed 6.5% on Tuesday, resulting in increased volume on the counters. 9.8 lakh shares exchanged hands, according to NSE data, way above the average volume of 1.38 lakh.

Adani Power, Rolex Rings, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Siemens, and Mahindra Holiday and Resorts India Limited were some of the other companies to witness higher than average trading volumes on Tuesday.