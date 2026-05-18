The share price of Vodafone Idea is in focus today, May 18 after the telecom operator posted a turnaround in its March quarter earnings (Q4FY26).

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51,970 crore in Q4FY26, compared to a heavy loss in the same period last year, mainly because of a large one-time accounting gain linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Let’s take a look at the key things investors need to know –

AGR relief changes the earnings picture

The biggest trigger behind Vodafone Idea’s jump into profit was the reassessment of its AGR liabilities by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The government had revised the company’s AGR dues and also allowed the telecom operator to recognise the present value of future payments under the revised structure.

Following the reassessment, Vodafone Idea booked a large exceptional gain during the quarter, which significantly boosted its bottom line. The company said the accounting adjustment resulted in a gain of more than Rs 55,000 crore.

Because of this one-time gain, the telecom operator moved from deep losses into profitability for the quarter. In the year-ago period, the company had reported a consolidated net loss of over Rs 7,000 crore.

However, excluding the exceptional item, the company still remained loss-making during the quarter, although operational performance showed improvement compared to previous quarters.

Revenue and operating performance improve

Apart from the accounting gain, Vodafone Idea also reported improvement in its core telecom business.

The company’s revenue from operations rose nearly 3% year-on-year to around Rs 11,332 crore during the March quarter. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) also increased close to 5% to around Rs 4,890 crore.

According to the company, the improvement was supported by network expansion, migration of users from 2G to 4G and 5G services and higher data usage on its network.

Abhijit Kishore, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Idea, said, “The gains from the capex investments and network rollout are now clearly visible.”

He further added, “Q4FY26 marks a decisive step forward with all seven key parameters demonstrating sequential improvement.”

Promoter infusion brings attention

Vodafone Idea announced that promoter entity Suryaja Investments plans to infuse around Rs 4,730 crore into the company through warrants convertible into equity shares.

The company’s board has already approved the proposal, which will now require shareholder approval.

Debt burden still remains high

Despite the quarterly profit, Vodafone Idea continues to carry a large debt burden.

While the AGR dues have now been revised lower, the company still has significant spectrum payment obligations.

Deferred spectrum dues remain above Rs 1.27 lakh crore, which continues to be one of the biggest concerns for investors tracking the stock.

At the same time, the telecom operator stated that improving operational performance.

The company also managed to reduce bank debt during the year and ended March 2026 with a cash balance of around Rs 3,715 crore.

What investors need to watch

The next few quarters remain crucial for Vodafone Idea as the market will closely monitor subscriber growth, tariff hikes, fundraising plans and cash flow generation.