  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 4.5% on selling Indus stake for Rs 3,760 crore

By: |
November 20, 2020 11:07 AM

Vodafone Idea has sold its 11.15 per cent stake in Indus for a cash consideration of Rs 3,760 crore in accordance with the terms of the agreement and out of the consideration received from Infratel, the company has made a prepayment of Rs 2,400 crore.

oaktree vodafone, oaktree, oaktree capital, voadone idea latest newsThe significant cash requirement to service debt leaves limited upside opportunity for Vodafone Idea's equity holders

Vodafone Idea share price jumped as much as 4.6 per cent to Rs 9.70 apiece on BSE, a day after the struggling telecom firm informed the exchanges that it has sold its 11.15 per cent stake in Indus for a cash consideration of Rs 3,760 crore in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The telecom company also said that out of the consideration received from Infratel, the Vodafone Idea has made a prepayment of Rs 2,400 crore which will be adjusted in line with terms of the agreement. Vodafone Idea share price has corrected nearly 28 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 13.45 touched on September 4, this year.  

Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio, told Financial Express Online, Vodafone Idea has major support around 8 and resistance at 10. Breakout on the higher side can move the stock towards 14. On the other hand if broken 8 it will move towards 6.

Related News

Besides, a consortium backed by Oaktree Capital has offered to provide at least $2 billion of funding to Vodafone Group Plc’s listed Indian arm, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the matter as saying. Oaktree teamed up with several other firms including Varde Partners for the potential deal with Vodafone Idea Ltd. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data, in August, Vodafone Idea continued to lose market share, with overall subscribers declining by 1.2 million to 300 million. Bharti Airtel maintained healthy 3.2 million additions, even as Reliance Jio’s additions slowed to 1.9 million, and VIL gained 4.6 million. 

According to the research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the significant cash requirement to service debt leaves limited upside opportunity for Vodafone Idea’s equity holders. With finance cost of Rs 141 billion, servicing debt would prove challenging – unless there is debt restructuring with the lenders. “Assuming 7x EV/EBITDA and Rs 1,145 billion net debt (including AGR liability) leaves limited opportunity for shareholders,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

Around 10:30 AM, Vodafone Idea shares were trading 4 per cent up at Rs 9.64 apiece on BSE, as compared to a 0.42 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Vodafone
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Vodafone Idea share price jumps over 4.5% on selling Indus stake for Rs 3760 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gland Pharma shares list at 13% premium over IPO price; add gains minutes after debut
2Retain ‘buy’ on Mindspace REIT with TP of Rs 358
3Maintain ‘buy’ on Wipro with unchanged TP of Rs 467