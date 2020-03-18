Vodafone Idea share price falls 35% as Supreme Court orders against self-assessment

Vodafone Idea on Monday paid another Rs 3,354 crore towards its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, making full payment of the principal amount as calculated on the self-assessment basis.

Shares of Vodafone Idea took a sharp knock falling as much as 35 per cent after the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that no further objections would be allowed against payable dues by the telecom companies. SC also directed that no self-assessment or re-assessment of AGR dues be done by telecom companies or they will be held for contempt of court, news agency PTI reported. The shares of Vodafone Idea were trading at Rs 3.50, down 1.35 points or 27.84 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting. Vodafone scrip opened the day at Rs 5.33 against the previous close of Rs 4.85 and rose as much as 15 per cent. 20 years’ time frame proposed by the Centre for payment of AGR dues is unreasonable and telcos have to clear all dues mentioned in the judgement, the apex court also said.

Vodafone Idea on Monday paid another Rs 3,354 crore towards its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, making full payment of the principal amount as calculated on the self-assessment basis. The company on March 6 had self-assessed its dues at Rs 21,533 crore, less than half of what the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had estimated (Rs 58,254 crore). Of the Rs 21,533-crore liability, the principal amount was Rs 6,854 crore for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19. The company had paid Rs 2,500 crore on February 17 and another Rs 1,000 crore on February 20 towards its liability.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points in opening session on Wednesday as global markets turned positive on hopes of stimulus packages by governments world over to cushion the economic blow of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, invertors began booking profits pushing the BSE barometer in the red. The index pared all gains to trade 48.36 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 30,530.73 after jumping 522,68 points at open. Similarly, after spiking over 160 points, the NSE Nifty was at 10.85 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 8,956.20. In the previous session, the Sensex closed 810.98 points or 2.58 per cent lower at 30,579.09, while the Nifty slumped 230.35 points or 2.50 per cent to finish at 8,967.05.