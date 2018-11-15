Vodafone Idea share falls 9%, sees worst performance in six weeks on Q2 loss; what global brokerages say

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 12:28 PM

Vodafone Idea shares: Shares of Vodafone Idea on Thursday plunged as much as 9 percent to Rs 37.60, their lowest since October 31, day after the newly combined entity reported Q2 loss of Rs 49.74 billion.

Vodafone Idea on Wednesday posted a huge consolidated net loss of Rs 4,974 crore for the quarter ended September.

Vodafone Idea shares: Shares of  Vodafone Idea on Thursday plunged as much as 9 percent to Rs 37.60, their lowest since October 31, day after the newly combined entity reported Q2 loss of Rs 49.74 billion. The telecom major posted losses mainly on account of a one-off charge for integration and merger-related costs. The company is mulling raising nearly Rs 250 billion in which promoters Vodafone Group will chip in Rs 110 billion and Aditya Birla Group Rs 72.5 billion.

What global brokerages say

Jefferies

The global brokerage says that it expects Idea to be the number 3 player by early FY20 and continue to lose market share over next two years. Jefferies retains “underperform” and cuts price target to Rs 30 from Rs 50.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat with minor gains; Vodafone Idea tanks 8%, Grasim dips 7%

Citi

The global bank says the investment amounts to significant dilution at current depressed valuations but should be positive, as it should help address going-concern risks emanating from high leverage and losses. It assigns ‘high risk’ rating because of inherent volatility due to high leverage, and a target price of Rs 83.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea on Wednesday posted a huge consolidated net loss of Rs 4,974 crore for the quarter ended September. It shows the kind of the financial stress the telecom operators are undergoing due to below-cost tariff which is resulting in the customers migrating to lower average realisation per user (Arpu) offerings. Vodafone and Idea completed their merger on August 31.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Vodafone Idea share falls 9%, sees worst performance in six weeks on Q2 loss; what global brokerages say
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition