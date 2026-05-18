The Vodafone Idea share price is down nearly 2%. The brokerage house JM Financial sharply raised its target price on the telecom operator Vodafone Idea following the government’s relief on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues and fresh promoter funding plans.

JM Financial has increased its target price on Vodafone Idea to Rs 14 per share from Rs 9 earlier.According to the brokerage house, this is mainly because the company’s debt burden has reduced significantly after the AGR recalculation. The brokerage house sees an upside potential of around 7% from the current market price.

The brokerage has maintained its ‘Add’ rating on the stock.

Here is a detailed analysis of JM Financial’s investment rationale for Vodafone Idea at the current juncture –

AGR relief changes the debt outlook

One of the biggest triggers behind the brokerage’s revised outlook is the sharp fall in Vodafone Idea’s liabilities after the AGR relief package.

As per the brokerage report, the telecom company’s net debt declined by nearly Rs 55,000 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis after accounting for the AGR-related relief. The company’s net debt, excluding lease liabilities, now stands at around Rs 1.49 lakh crore at the end of the March 2026 quarter.

JM Financial stated, “Our target price has also been revised to Rs 14/share (from Rs 9/share, due to reduction in debt by ~Rs 55,000 crore post AGR relief).”

The relief has improved Vodafone Idea’s balance sheet position at a time when the telecom operator has been struggling with large repayment obligations and funding concerns.

However, according to the brokerage report, the company’s large spectrum dues, which continue to remain above Rs 1.27 lakh crore, will be in focus.

The report added that Vodafone Idea may have to pay nearly Rs 7,000 crore in FY27, Rs 15,000 crore in FY28 and around Rs 27,000 crore in FY2029 towards spectrum-related liabilities.

Birla Group funding plan brings fresh focus

Another major development highlighted by the brokerage was the Aditya Birla Group‘s fresh capital infusion into Vodafone Idea.

According to the brokerage report, Vodafone Idea’s board approved the issuance of around 230 crore warrants worth nearly Rs 4,730 crore to a promoter group entity.

These warrants will later convert into fully paid equity shares at an issue price of Rs 11 per warrant.

JM Financial noted, “The Board approved issuance of 230 crore fully convertible warrants of Rs 4,730 crore.”

According to the report, the company still requires around Rs 25,000 crore of debt funding to support its larger network expansion and capital expenditure plans worth nearly Rs 45,000 crore over the next three years.

The report stated, “The key factor to watch from both VIL and Indus Tower’s perspective would be if this gives comfort to the lenders to approve the long-pending Rs 25,000 crore debt fund-raise.”

Subscriber trends and ARPU show improvement

Apart from the balance sheet relief, Vodafone Idea also reported some operational improvement during the March quarter.

The JM Financial report added that the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) excluding Machine-to-Machine subscribers improved to Rs 190 during Q4FY26 despite the quarter having two fewer billing days.

JM Financial stated, “Q4FY26 EBITDA higher at Rs 4,920 crore on better ARPU.”

The report also highlighted that subscriber losses reduced sharply during the quarter. Vodafone Idea’s net subscriber decline remained minimal compared to the previous quarter, supported by ongoing 4G expansion and 5G rollouts.

What investors need to watch

According to the brokerage report, the biggest factor now remains whether lenders approve the company’s proposed debt raise, which is critical for funding network upgrades and improving subscriber market share.

JM Financial added, “Key variables to monitor remains lenders’ approval of Rs 25,000 crore debt-raise and its impact on Vodafone Idea’s subscriber market share trends.”

Disclaimer: The stock target prices, ratings, and investment rationales mentioned in this report are based on a brokerage analysis by JM Financial and do not constitute direct investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investing in equities involves market risks, and telecom sector stocks can be subject to high volatility due to changing regulatory policies and debt restructuring. Financial Express advises readers to consult with a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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