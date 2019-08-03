Vodafone Idea Rating ‘hold’: Company is losing SIM consolidation battle

The company’s subscriber base declined further by 14.1 mn without commensurate increase in ARPU

Vodafone Idea (IDEA) reported weak Q1FY20 with 4.3% q-o-q revenue decline (Street estimate of 0.3% growth) and 11.0% adjusted Ebitda margin (15.6% estimate). The company’s subscriber base declined further by 14.1 mn without commensurate increase in ARPU, indicating that the company is not only losing marginal, low ARPU customers, but also subscribers upgrading to smartphones. Although we are positive on telecom operators with expectation of price hike from Q4FY20, we remain cautious on IDEA’s ability to capitalise on it considering underwhelming mobile broadband (0.3 mn versus 2.3 mn q-o-q) and 4G (4.1 mn versus 5.4 mn q-o-q) subscriber additions. With weak Q1FY20 and slower 4G subscriber addition, we revise down FY20/FY21e revenue and adjusted Ebitda 3.9%/6.7% and 34.3%/30.8%, respectively. Maintain Hold with revised DCF-based target price of Rs 7 (earlier Rs 15).

Losing SIM consolidation battle: IDEA’s subscriber base fell by 14.1 mn (53.1 mn decline in Q4FY19), but ARPU improvement was meagre 3.8% q-o-q. We believe IDEA is losing SIM consolidation battle, leading to subscriber as well as voice volume decline (3.8% q-o-q).

Leverage cuts both ways: Revenue decline and cost increase on account of rising loading and annual escalation led to sharp decline in Ebitda. Considering lack of traction in 4G subscriber additions, which will be key driver of ARPU improvement, we are revising down FY20e and FY21e revenue 3.9% and 6.7%, leading to 34.3% and 30.8% cut in adjusted Ebitda, respectively. With ~70% incremental Ebitda margin for telecom operators, we believe revenue growth momentum is crucial for revival.

Outlook: We believe management’s focus is on network integration and synergy realisation, while sales execution has remained weak. However, improved sales execution and higher network capacity in a rising ARPU environment can improve financial performance given high operating and financial leverage. The stock is trading at 7.5x FY21e EV/Ebitda.