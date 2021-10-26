Vodafone Idea, PNB among volume toppers on NSE; IRCTC, Tech Mahindra record highest traded value

In terms of value, IRCTC was at the top of the list with shares worth Rs 2,470 crore traded on the NSE. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty were trading flat on Tuesday, dancing between marginal gains and losses. S&P BSE Sensex was up 50 points at the noon, shivering around the 61,000 mark while Nifty 50 was above 18,150, gaining 45 points. Broader markets were outperforming benchmark indices with smallcap and midcap indices zooming around 1-2% each. Bank Nifty was down with losses. Vodafone Idea was the most active stock on NSE, with more than 21.32 crore equity shares exchanging hands as the stock rose 1.44%. Sikko Industries was the top volume shocker on NSE as traded volume increased to 55,951 against the average 2,025 equity shares.

Volume toppers

Vodafone Idea saw the highest trading activity on NSE on Tuesday with more than 21 crore equity shares exchanging hands. The stock price was up 1.44% at Rs 10.55 per share. The value of traded shares was over Rs 224 crore.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) was the second most active stock on NSE with 15.66 crore equity shares exchanging hands. The lender was up 2% on Tuesday, trading at Rs 45.8 per share.

Bank of Baroda was the third was most active stock on NSE with 10.76 crore equity shares traded, valued at over Rs 1,080 crore. The stock price was up 3.42% to trade at Rs 99.80 per share.

Tata Power saw over 8.19 crore equity shares exchanged hands on the NSE on Tuesday as the stock price soared 5.59% to trade at Rs 225.55 per share. The value of the shares traded was over Rs 1,850 crore.

Other stocks witnessing heightened trading activity include Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Tata Motors, and ONGC.

Value toppers

In terms of value, IRCTC was at the top of the list with shares worth Rs 2,470 crore traded on the NSE. IRCTC was followed by Tech Mahindra, where shares worth over Rs 2,234 crore were traded on the counter. Tata Power and Tata Motors saw the third and fourth highest trade activity in terms of value, followed by Bank of Baroda, TCS, and ICICI Bank.

Volume shockers

Sikko Industries Limited was the top volume shocker on NSE as more than 56,000 shares of the company were traded, 27.88 times more than its 1-week average.

Jagran Prakashan was also among volume shockers as 42.45 lakh shares exchanged hands on NSE 16.38 times more than the 1-week average volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock was up 9%.

Pritish Nandy Communications saw 2.88 lakh shares trade on NSE on Tuesday morning trade, against the 1-week average volume of 38,371 shares.