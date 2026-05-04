Can a long-running regulatory issue finally change the story for Vodafone Idea? The share price of the Aditya Birla Group -backed Vodafone-Idea is buzzing and is up nearly 4% after a bullish report from Citi.

The global brokerage firm, Citi has now turned bullish on the stock, setting a target price of Rs 14 per share. For those keeping score, this translates to a 37.5% upside potential from current market levels.

But what is driving this optimism for this penny stock?

Vodafone Idea: AGR relief – A turning point for the telecom player?

According to the brokerage report by Citi, the long-pending AGR issue has now seen a major resolution.

The brokerage in its report noted, “The years-long AGR saga for Vodafone Idea has finally concluded, with the government reassessing the company’s AGR dues at Rs 64,000 crore as of December 225, which is 20% below the Rs 80,500 crore that was outstanding as per the company.”

This reassessment lowers the overall liability and brings more visibility to the company’s financial obligations. Importantly, there will be no additional interest burden on these dues, and repayment timelines remain stretched over a longer period.

Furthermore, the brokerage house added, “With no interest accruing and the effective 10-year repayment moratorium remaining in place (99% of the dues are payable over FY36-41), this meaningfully improves the economics of the liability.”

Vodafone Idea: Debt burden eases, but funding remains key

One of the biggest takeaways from this development is the impact on Vodafone Idea’s debt position.

The brokerage house Citi in its report noted, “Reducing Vodafone Idea’s effective AGR burden further from an estimated Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 26,000 crore on a Net Present Value (NPV) basis.”

The brokerage also noted that this could help the company move forward with its pending fundraising plans.

“We believe VI is better positioned to close its pending Rs25,000 crore bank debt raise, which would in turn enable it to commence execution of its Rs 45,000 crore three-year capex plan.”

Valuation reset: What is Citi expecting?

Citi has maintained a target price of Rs 14 on the stock, implying an upside potential of around 37.5% from current levels.

According to the brokerage report, “Our target price of Rs 14 is based on an EV/EBITDA-based methodology. We ascribe a 12x multiple on FY28E earnings, which we discount back, to arrive at our target price.”

The brokerage has applied a lower multiple compared to peers due to Vodafone Idea’s higher debt levels.

What changes and what still needs to improve

While the AGR clarity removes a major uncertainty, several factors still need close monitoring.

The brokerage has flagged that, “Closure of VI’s debt funding would also have meaningful positive implications for Indus Towers.”

At the same time, risks remain elevated.

“We rate VI as High Risk as the balance sheet is still over-leveraged and continued government support therefore remains critical,” added the brokerage house.

Other concerns include competition from peers, slower tariff hikes, and challenges in adding or retaining subscribers.

What investors need to watch

For investors, the key question now is whether this relief translates into actual operational improvement. Fundraising, network expansion, and subscriber growth will determine if the company can capitalise on this opportunity.

For now, the stock is back on the radar.

Disclaimer: The following analysis includes specific price targets and potential upside for Vodafone Idea based on a global brokerage report. These projections are based on financial models and methodology that are subject to market volatility and regulatory shifts. Investors should note that this does not constitute a direct offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Given the high debt levels and operational risks associated with the telecom sector, please consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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