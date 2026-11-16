Telecom operator Vodafone Idea’s September quarter earnings were broadly in-line with the Street’s expectations. Brokerages have retained their ratings on the stock, with some expecting upside of up to 27% while others see a potential downturn hereon.

Global investment bank Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ call on the stock, and domestic brokerages Motilal Oswal and JM Financial also retained tier ‘Neutral’ and ‘Add’ recommendations, respectively.

Vodafone Idea Q2 earnings

Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported a 59.2% widening of net loss sequentially at Rs 5,975 crore in Q2, as compared to a loss of Rs 3,754 crore in the June quarter. Net loss was higher than Bloomberg estimates of Rs 5,263 crore.

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Its revenue from operations rose 1.7% to Rs 11,884 crore for the quarter, from Rs 11,689 crore in the previous quarter. Vodafone Idea slightly missed Bloomberg estimates of Rs 11,906 crore on revenue. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was Rs 4,981 crore for the quarter, down 1.1% from Rs 5,034 crore in the preceding quarter and behind Bloomberg estimates of Rs 5,127 crore. Its EBITDA margin was down 110 basis points sequentially at 41.9%.

Motilal Oswal on Vodafone: Double-digit revenue growth a “tall ask”

The management’s ambition of double-digit revenue growth and increasing cash EBITDA over FY26-29 remains a “tall ask” and would require several things to fall in place, Motilal Oswal said.

These include expedited closure of the debt increase, sustained tariff hikes or a change in the tariff structure, stabilisation of the customer wireless subscriber base, more rational competition on subscriber acquisition, and the continuation of a benign regulatory regime with relief on spectrum repayments.

“We note that not all of these variables are in management’s control and if Vi were to start becoming a competitive third player, we would expect peers with superior FCF, network and product offerings to raise the competitive intensity,” the brokerage added.

Motilal reiterated its ‘Neutral’ stance on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 11. This implies a potential downside of 12% from Monday’s closing price of Rs 12.53 apiece.

Jefferies on Vodafone Idea: Higher non-mobile revenues

Jefferies remains bullish on Vodafone and said the company’s network rollouts are on track, driving stabilisation in its subscriber base, which, along with improving growth of non-mobile revenues, should support revenue and EBITDA growth over the next two years.

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Vodafone Idea with a target price of Rs 16 apiece, implying an upside of 28% from Monday’s close.

The company continues to invest in its network, and has placed orders of Rs 13,200 crore through its 3-year capex of Rs 45,000 crore, and has paid the bulk of the Rs 7,000 crore spectrum payments due in FY27.

The company is also scaling its enterprise business with core connectivity, cloud services, and private networks. “We maintain our mobile revenue estimates but raise non-mobile revenue estimates by 4-8% to factor in 10% growth beyond FY28. We raise our revenue estimates by up to 1% and expect VIL to deliver a 12% revenue CAGR over FY26-29,” Jefferies said.

JM Financial on Vodafone: Debt rise, spectrum due relief to be watched

Vodafone’s September quarter revenue was slightly better than JM Financial’s expectations, driven by slightly better overall net subs gain. However, this was partially offset by a lower average revenue per user (ARPU).

The brokerage said the rise in debt and its impact on the company’s subs market share trends and any relief on the huge spectrum dues of Rs 1.31 lakh crore remain the key factors to monitor.

JM Financial retained its ‘Add’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 14.7, implying a potential upside of 17% from Monday’s closing price.

Vodafone Idea: What next for investors?

Brokerages views remain mixed on the stock, as rising debt and a potential increase in competition pose risks. Jefferies is bullish on Vodafone, driven by a stabilising subscriber base and improving growth of non-mobile revenues.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.