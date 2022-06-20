Vodafone Idea, Adani Wilmar, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, SBI, Delhivery, Coal India stocks in focus 20 June 2022

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were ruling at 15,264.50, down 51 points or 0.33 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the session, BSE Sensex was down 135 points or 0.3 per cent to end at 51,360, while NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.4 per cent or 67 points down at 15,293. Asian stock market peers were seen trading in red in early trade. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.22%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded 1.11% lower while the Topix index fell 0.96%. Analysts say the aggressive stance of the US Fed has triggered the fear of recession, which is cascading to markets across the globe. “After the decisive breakdown of major support around 15,650, Nifty is now inching towards the 14,800-15,000 zone. In case of any rebound, the index would face stiff resistance around 15,550-15,700 levels,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking, said.

Stocks to watch

Vodafone Idea: Ahead of the 5G auctions, which commences from July 26, the government will convert its debt into equity in Vodafone Idea, official sources said. The move will help the financially-stressed telecom operator to reach its Rs 25,000-crore fund-raising target.

State Bank of India: A key position in the risk department of Jio Payments Bank, typically held by an official on deputation from State Bank of India (SBI), has remained unfilled for nearly a year, three people aware of the matter told FE.

Canara Bank: Recording over two-fold jump in its net profit in fiscal year ended March 2022, Canara Bank aims to improve its bottom line further with balanced focus on advances to retail, big and small businesses, coupled with greater focus on digitisation.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank: The government has declared the IT resources of ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and UPI managing entity NPCI as ‘critical information infrastructure’, implying any harm to them can have an impact on national security and any unauthorised person accessing these resources may be jailed for up to 10 years, according to an official notification.

Adani Wilmar: Adani Wilmar has slashed the prices of its edible oils by Rs 10 following the government’s move to reduce import duties on the commodity. The stocks with new prices will reach the market soon.

Bank stocks: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet chiefs of public-sector banks (PSBs) on June 20 here to review large non-performing assets of over Rs 100 crore each and their overall asset quality, sources told FE.

Delhivery: Logistics start-up Delhivery has launched a same-day delivery service for businesses and manufacturers in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space as it looks to strengthen its presence in the e-commerce fulfilment service space.

Coal India: PSU miner Coal India (CIL) is looking afresh at underground (UG) mining, with an aim to resume existing UG operations in the long term, and in the short term using the punch entry method to get underneath depleted opencast (OC) mines and extract more reserves.

Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma acquires 51% stake in GLS Pharma. Aurobindo acquired a 51 percent stake in GLS Pharma, which specialises in oncology and has a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The acquisition cost for is Rs 28.05 crore.

Max Ventures and Industries: Max Ventures’ arm subsidiary Max Estates completes acquisition of Accord Hotels and Resorts. The acquisition cost is Rs 293 crore.

Nazara Tech: Nazara Technologies to make strategic investment in Absolute Sports, Brandscale Innovations. The company has decided to make a further strategic investment of up to Rs 20.1 crore in material subsidiary Absolute Sports by acquiring shares of promoter Porush Jai, and up to Rs 10 crore in Brandscale Innovations by subscribing to optionally convertible debentures in one or more tranches.