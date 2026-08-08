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VMS Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VMS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping
Theme
Shipbuilding

Here's the live share price of VMS Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.00 Closed
-0.76₹ -0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VMS Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.62₹21.70
₹21.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.01₹37.74
₹21.00
Open Price
₹20.62
Prev. Close
₹21.16
Volume
10,397

Source: Dion Global

VMS Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VMS Industries		-0.05-7.41-14.43-22.79-40.193.226.86
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		4.95-0.93-6.881.12-10.2840.3082.83
Cochin Shipyard		6.294.47-16.65-0.77-10.6566.0652.10
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries		8.5416.2443.3445.61619.75313.96293.24
Laxmipati Engineering Works		-9.75-17.5047.9573.5612.24118.6066.99
Hariyana Ship-Breakers		1.93-7.04-2.69-1.39-8.970.32-3.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VMS Industries has declined 40.19% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (-10.28%), Cochin Shipyard (-10.65%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%). From a 5 year perspective, VMS Industries has underperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (82.83%) and Cochin Shipyard (52.10%).

VMS Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VMS Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.1421.12
1021.3221.28
2021.9221.6
5022.2922.21
10022.7123.23
20025.6425.62

Source: Dion Global

VMS Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VMS Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.37%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VMS Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTVMS Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimatin Of Board Meeting For Q1 Results For Q1 Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTVMS Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTVMS Industries - News Paper Publication Of Result For Financial Period Ended On 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTVMS Industries - Results For 4Th Quarter Ended On 31.03.2026 With Audited Results For Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTVMS Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026 For Approval Of Fy 2025-26 With 4Th Qu

Source: Dion Global

About VMS Industries

VMS Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1991PLC016714 and registration number is 016714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta M Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Murari Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Rana
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Khyati Shah
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Dhwani Nagar
    Addnl. Independent Woman Director

FAQs on VMS Industries Share Price

What is the share price of VMS Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VMS Industries is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VMS Industries?

The VMS Industries is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VMS Industries?

The market cap of VMS Industries is ₹34.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VMS Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VMS Industries are ₹21.70 and ₹20.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VMS Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VMS Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VMS Industries is ₹37.74 and 52-week low of VMS Industries is ₹18.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VMS Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The VMS Industries has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -14.43% over 3 months, -40.19% over 1 year, 3.22% across 3 years, and 6.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VMS Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VMS Industries are 14.54 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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