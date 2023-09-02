Follow Us

VMS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.55 Closed
3.110.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
VMS Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.80₹21.98
₹21.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.40₹23.00
₹21.55
Open Price
₹21.29
Prev. Close
₹20.90
Volume
73,874

VMS Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.09
  • R222.62
  • R323.27
  • Pivot
    21.44
  • S120.91
  • S220.26
  • S319.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.0220.8
  • 1013.520.71
  • 2013.4320.08
  • 5013.3918.31
  • 10013.516.85
  • 20014.4715.77

VMS Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5129.2743.4835.3654.92170.7335.96
2.701.51131.75155.44369.23991.45991.45
8.0735.3682.4095.01139.21174.92115.41
3.2930.5478.7386.65160.82315.60675.64
11.734.6717.8519.1550.1762.4619.09
27.6048.04144.08144.08144.08144.08144.08
-17.753.65-3.40-29.94-21.18-18.35-80.96
0.20-20.2716.5228.7722.24175.0311.13

VMS Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

VMS Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About VMS Industries Ltd.

VMS Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1991PLC016714 and registration number is 016714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Bakul Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Loonia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VMS Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VMS Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of VMS Industries Ltd. is ₹35.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VMS Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VMS Industries Ltd. is 15.65 and PB ratio of VMS Industries Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VMS Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VMS Industries Ltd. is ₹21.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VMS Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VMS Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VMS Industries Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of VMS Industries Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

