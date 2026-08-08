Here's the live share price of VMS Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VMS Industries
|-0.05
|-7.41
|-14.43
|-22.79
|-40.19
|3.22
|6.86
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|4.95
|-0.93
|-6.88
|1.12
|-10.28
|40.30
|82.83
|Cochin Shipyard
|6.29
|4.47
|-16.65
|-0.77
|-10.65
|66.06
|52.10
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|8.54
|16.24
|43.34
|45.61
|619.75
|313.96
|293.24
|Laxmipati Engineering Works
|-9.75
|-17.50
|47.95
|73.56
|12.24
|118.60
|66.99
|Hariyana Ship-Breakers
|1.93
|-7.04
|-2.69
|-1.39
|-8.97
|0.32
|-3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VMS Industries has declined 40.19% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (-10.28%), Cochin Shipyard (-10.65%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%). From a 5 year perspective, VMS Industries has underperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (82.83%) and Cochin Shipyard (52.10%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.14
|21.12
|10
|21.32
|21.28
|20
|21.92
|21.6
|50
|22.29
|22.21
|100
|22.71
|23.23
|200
|25.64
|25.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VMS Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.37%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|VMS Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimatin Of Board Meeting For Q1 Results For Q1 Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|VMS Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|VMS Industries - News Paper Publication Of Result For Financial Period Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|VMS Industries - Results For 4Th Quarter Ended On 31.03.2026 With Audited Results For Financial Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|VMS Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28.05.2026 For Approval Of Fy 2025-26 With 4Th Qu
Source: Dion Global
VMS Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140GJ1991PLC016714 and registration number is 016714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VMS Industries is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VMS Industries is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VMS Industries is ₹34.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VMS Industries are ₹21.70 and ₹20.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VMS Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VMS Industries is ₹37.74 and 52-week low of VMS Industries is ₹18.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VMS Industries has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -14.43% over 3 months, -40.19% over 1 year, 3.22% across 3 years, and 6.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VMS Industries are 14.54 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global