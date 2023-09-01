Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

VLS Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VLS FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹214.05 Closed
0.821.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VLS Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹209.00₹218.00
₹214.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.50₹232.40
₹214.05
Open Price
₹218.00
Prev. Close
₹212.30
Volume
98,439

VLS Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1217.77
  • R2222.38
  • R3226.77
  • Pivot
    213.38
  • S1208.77
  • S2204.38
  • S3199.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5132.34209.85
  • 10132.75207.1
  • 20135.05198.85
  • 50142.63184.04
  • 100144.25175.19
  • 200160.92168.26

VLS Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.4425.7032.9623.8446.48281.12170.89
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

VLS Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

VLS Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
01 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
17 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About VLS Finance Ltd.

VLS Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986PLC023129 and registration number is 023129. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kumar
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. M P Mehrotra
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. S K Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K K Soni
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Neeraj Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Mehrotra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D K Mehrotra
    Independent Director
  • Dr. R L Bishnoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D K Chatterjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Mehrotra
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on VLS Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VLS Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of VLS Finance Ltd. is ₹744.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VLS Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VLS Finance Ltd. is 3.97 and PB ratio of VLS Finance Ltd. is 0.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VLS Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VLS Finance Ltd. is ₹214.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VLS Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VLS Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VLS Finance Ltd. is ₹232.40 and 52-week low of VLS Finance Ltd. is ₹120.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data