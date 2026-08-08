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VLS Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

VLS FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of VLS Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹264.70 Closed
0.44₹ 1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VLS Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹263.00₹266.45
₹264.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹200.20₹339.90
₹264.70
Open Price
₹265.45
Prev. Close
₹263.55
Volume
273

Source: Dion Global

VLS Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VLS Finance		3.994.546.91-3.6416.0715.124.31
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VLS Finance has gained 16.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, VLS Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

VLS Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VLS Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5253.72257.51
10254.52256.05
20254.41254.49
50245.33249.41
100238.71247.32
200252.18249.23

Source: Dion Global

VLS Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VLS Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 1.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VLS Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTVLS Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standa
Jul 20, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTVLS Finance - Intimation To Members Regarding Updation Of KYC And HavingUnclaimed Dividend For 7 Consecutive Years.
Jul 14, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTVLS Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTVLS Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jun 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTVLS Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source: Dion Global

About VLS Finance

VLS Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986PLC023129 and registration number is 023129. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anoop Mishra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Goel
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. S K Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Keshav Tandan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K K Soni
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. D K Mehrotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Najeeb Hamid Jung
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neeraj Vinay Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on VLS Finance Share Price

What is the share price of VLS Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VLS Finance is ₹264.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VLS Finance?

The VLS Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VLS Finance?

The market cap of VLS Finance is ₹900.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VLS Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VLS Finance are ₹266.45 and ₹263.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VLS Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VLS Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VLS Finance is ₹339.90 and 52-week low of VLS Finance is ₹200.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VLS Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The VLS Finance has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 4.54% for the past month, 6.91% over 3 months, 16.07% over 1 year, 15.12% across 3 years, and 4.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VLS Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VLS Finance are 41.39 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

VLS Finance News

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