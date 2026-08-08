Here's the live share price of VLS Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VLS Finance
|3.99
|4.54
|6.91
|-3.64
|16.07
|15.12
|4.31
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VLS Finance has gained 16.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, VLS Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|253.72
|257.51
|10
|254.52
|256.05
|20
|254.41
|254.49
|50
|245.33
|249.41
|100
|238.71
|247.32
|200
|252.18
|249.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VLS Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.03%, FII holding fell to 1.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|VLS Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated And Standa
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|VLS Finance - Intimation To Members Regarding Updation Of KYC And HavingUnclaimed Dividend For 7 Consecutive Years.
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|VLS Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|VLS Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jun 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|VLS Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Source: Dion Global
VLS Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1986PLC023129 and registration number is 023129. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VLS Finance is ₹264.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VLS Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VLS Finance is ₹900.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VLS Finance are ₹266.45 and ₹263.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VLS Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VLS Finance is ₹339.90 and 52-week low of VLS Finance is ₹200.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VLS Finance has shown returns of 0.44% over the past day, 4.54% for the past month, 6.91% over 3 months, 16.07% over 1 year, 15.12% across 3 years, and 4.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VLS Finance are 41.39 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global