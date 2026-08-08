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VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

VL E-GOVERNANCE & IT SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.95 Closed
0.09₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.94₹11.15
₹10.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.54₹47.38
₹10.95
Open Price
₹11.15
Prev. Close
₹10.94
Volume
2,017

Source: Dion Global

VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VL e-Governance & IT Solutions		4.294.48-26.31-21.51-76.36-28.74-18.40
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VL e-Governance & IT Solutions has declined 76.36% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, VL e-Governance & IT Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.5310.58
1010.6210.66
2010.9310.96
5012.3411.88
10012.8713.5
20016.2720.25

Source: Dion Global

VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VL e-Governance & IT Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.13%, FII holding fell to 1.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTVL e-Governance & IT - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026
May 22, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTVL E-Governance & IT - RESULTS PERFORMANCE UPDATE PRESENTATION - 'Q4 & FULL YEAR FY2025-26 RESULTS UPDATE'
May 22, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTVL E-Governance & IT - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 21St May, 2026
May 17, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTVL E-Governance & IT - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Period Ende
May 14, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTVL E-Governance & IT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About VL e-Governance & IT Solutions

VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110MH2016PLC274618 and registration number is 274618. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Nishikant Kishanrao Hayatnagarkar
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Nandwana
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tanu Surendra Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari Mohan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandra Kailash Vishwakarma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is ₹10.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VL e-Governance & IT Solutions?

The VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions?

The market cap of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is ₹118.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions are ₹11.15 and ₹10.94.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VL e-Governance & IT Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is ₹47.38 and 52-week low of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is ₹8.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VL e-Governance & IT Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The VL e-Governance & IT Solutions has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 4.48% for the past month, -26.31% over 3 months, -76.36% over 1 year, -28.74% across 3 years, and -18.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions are -105.29 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

VL e-Governance & IT Solutions News

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