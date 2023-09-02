Follow Us

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. Share Price

VL E-GOVERNANCE & IT SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.74 Closed
-1.79-0.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.60₹37.69
₹36.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.51₹46.85
₹36.74
Open Price
₹37.10
Prev. Close
₹37.41
Volume
1,22,845

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.42
  • R238.1
  • R338.51
  • Pivot
    37.01
  • S136.33
  • S235.92
  • S335.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.4138.74
  • 106.237.66
  • 203.10
  • 501.240
  • 1000.620
  • 2000.310

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-17.7221.4121.4121.4121.4121.4121.41
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

About VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Mr. Amit Keval Sabarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Dnyandeo Kharate
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeevkumar Tarachand Bohra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Chalia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanu Surendra Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹389.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is 3.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹36.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹46.85 and 52-week low of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹29.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

