Here's the live share price of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VL e-Governance & IT Solutions
|4.29
|4.48
|-26.31
|-21.51
|-76.36
|-28.74
|-18.40
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VL e-Governance & IT Solutions has declined 76.36% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, VL e-Governance & IT Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.53
|10.58
|10
|10.62
|10.66
|20
|10.93
|10.96
|50
|12.34
|11.88
|100
|12.87
|13.5
|200
|16.27
|20.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VL e-Governance & IT Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.13%, FII holding fell to 1.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|VL e-Governance & IT - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 10Th August, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|VL E-Governance & IT - RESULTS PERFORMANCE UPDATE PRESENTATION - 'Q4 & FULL YEAR FY2025-26 RESULTS UPDATE'
|May 22, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|VL E-Governance & IT - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 21St May, 2026
|May 17, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|VL E-Governance & IT - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Period Ende
|May 14, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|VL E-Governance & IT - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
VL e-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110MH2016PLC274618 and registration number is 274618. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 108.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is ₹10.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is ₹118.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions are ₹11.15 and ₹10.94.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VL e-Governance & IT Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is ₹47.38 and 52-week low of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions is ₹8.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VL e-Governance & IT Solutions has shown returns of 0.09% over the past day, 4.48% for the past month, -26.31% over 3 months, -76.36% over 1 year, -28.74% across 3 years, and -18.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VL e-Governance & IT Solutions are -105.29 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global