Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-17.72
|21.41
|21.41
|21.41
|21.41
|21.41
|21.41
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.50
|6.54
|6.73
|11.85
|16.94
|114.38
|199.39
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.71
|6.10
|23.24
|18.08
|16.06
|115.92
|95.11
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.98
|-19.01
|24.41
|46.15
|34.00
|343.83
|2,282.02
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
IT Consulting & Software
The market cap of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹389.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is 3.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹36.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹46.85 and 52-week low of VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd. is ₹29.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.