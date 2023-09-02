Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VKJ INFRADEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.34 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.33₹0.34
₹0.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.27₹0.54
₹0.34
Open Price
₹0.34
Prev. Close
₹0.34
Volume
0

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.34
  • R20.35
  • R30.35
  • Pivot
    0.34
  • S10.33
  • S20.33
  • S30.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.480.32
  • 100.470.31
  • 200.440.32
  • 500.440.34
  • 1000.340.35
  • 2000.270.34

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
09.6813.333.03-26.0970.00-53.42
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. Share Holdings

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd.

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400DL2010PLC200014 and registration number is 200014. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Agusteen Kachhap
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameer Ahmad
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Tetar Devi
    Independent Director

FAQs on VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd.?

The market cap of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is ₹8.09 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is 485.71 and PB ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is 0.31 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is ₹.34 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is ₹.54 and 52-week low of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is ₹.27 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data