Here's the live share price of VKJ Infradevelopers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VKJ Infradevelopers
|0
|3.57
|-3.33
|3.57
|-30.95
|-16.60
|7.71
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VKJ Infradevelopers has declined 30.95% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, VKJ Infradevelopers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.29
|0.29
|10
|0.3
|0.3
|20
|0.3
|0.3
|50
|0.33
|0.33
|100
|0.39
|0.35
|200
|0.39
|0.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VKJ Infradevelopers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2025, 09:56 PM IST IST
|VKJ Infradevelopers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On
|Sep 27, 2024, 10:26 PM IST IST
|VKJ Infradevelopers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 30, 2024, 08:41 PM IST IST
|VKJ Infradevelopers - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE
|Aug 30, 2024, 08:38 PM IST IST
|VKJ Infradevelopers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 27, 2024, 05:27 PM IST IST
|VKJ Infradevelopers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Intimation Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400DL2010PLC200014 and registration number is 200014. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹0.29 as on Sep 29, 2025.
The VKJ Infradevelopers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹6.90 Cr as on Sep 29, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VKJ Infradevelopers are ₹0.30 and ₹0.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VKJ Infradevelopers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹0.46 and 52-week low of VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹0.27 as on Sep 29, 2025.
The VKJ Infradevelopers has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 3.57% for the past month, -3.33% over 3 months, -30.95% over 1 year, -16.6% across 3 years, and 7.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers are 414.29 and 0.26 on Sep 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global