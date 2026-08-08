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VKJ Infradevelopers Share Price

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BSE

VKJ INFRADEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of VKJ Infradevelopers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.29 Closed
-3.33₹ -0.01
As on Sep 29, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VKJ Infradevelopers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.29₹0.30
₹0.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.27₹0.46
₹0.29
Open Price
₹0.29
Prev. Close
₹0.30
Volume
4,25,922

Source: Dion Global

VKJ Infradevelopers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VKJ Infradevelopers		03.57-3.333.57-30.95-16.607.71
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VKJ Infradevelopers has declined 30.95% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, VKJ Infradevelopers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

VKJ Infradevelopers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VKJ Infradevelopers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.290.29
100.30.3
200.30.3
500.330.33
1000.390.35
2000.390.36

Source: Dion Global

VKJ Infradevelopers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VKJ Infradevelopers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 73.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VKJ Infradevelopers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2025, 09:56 PM IST ISTVKJ Infradevelopers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On
Sep 27, 2024, 10:26 PM IST ISTVKJ Infradevelopers - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 30, 2024, 08:41 PM IST ISTVKJ Infradevelopers - INTIMATION OF BOOK CLOSURE
Aug 30, 2024, 08:38 PM IST ISTVKJ Infradevelopers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 27, 2024, 05:27 PM IST ISTVKJ Infradevelopers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About VKJ Infradevelopers

VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400DL2010PLC200014 and registration number is 200014. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Agusteen Kachhap
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameer Ahmad
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Tetar Devi
    Independent Director

FAQs on VKJ Infradevelopers Share Price

What is the share price of VKJ Infradevelopers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹0.29 as on Sep 29, 2025.

What kind of stock is VKJ Infradevelopers?

The VKJ Infradevelopers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VKJ Infradevelopers?

The market cap of VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹6.90 Cr as on Sep 29, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of VKJ Infradevelopers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VKJ Infradevelopers are ₹0.30 and ₹0.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VKJ Infradevelopers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VKJ Infradevelopers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹0.46 and 52-week low of VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹0.27 as on Sep 29, 2025.

How has the VKJ Infradevelopers performed historically in terms of returns?

The VKJ Infradevelopers has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 3.57% for the past month, -3.33% over 3 months, -30.95% over 1 year, -16.6% across 3 years, and 7.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers are 414.29 and 0.26 on Sep 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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