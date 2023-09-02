Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|9.68
|13.33
|3.03
|-26.09
|70.00
|-53.42
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400DL2010PLC200014 and registration number is 200014. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is ₹8.09 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is 485.71 and PB ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is 0.31 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is ₹.34 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is ₹.54 and 52-week low of VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd. is ₹.27 as on Aug 28, 2023.