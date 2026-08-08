What is the share price of VKJ Infradevelopers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹0.29 as on .

What kind of stock is VKJ Infradevelopers? The VKJ Infradevelopers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VKJ Infradevelopers? The market cap of VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹6.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VKJ Infradevelopers? Today’s highest and lowest price of VKJ Infradevelopers are ₹0.30 and ₹0.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VKJ Infradevelopers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VKJ Infradevelopers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹0.46 and 52-week low of VKJ Infradevelopers is ₹0.27 as on .

How has the VKJ Infradevelopers performed historically in terms of returns? The VKJ Infradevelopers has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 3.57% for the past month, -3.33% over 3 months, -30.95% over 1 year, -16.6% across 3 years, and 7.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VKJ Infradevelopers are 414.29 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global