What is the share price of VK Global Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VK Global Industries is ₹20.89 as on .

What kind of stock is VK Global Industries? The VK Global Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VK Global Industries? The market cap of VK Global Industries is ₹8.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VK Global Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of VK Global Industries are ₹20.89 and ₹19.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VK Global Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VK Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VK Global Industries is ₹38.70 and 52-week low of VK Global Industries is ₹18.15 as on .

How has the VK Global Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The VK Global Industries has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, 15.1% for the past month, -16.44% over 3 months, -46.02% over 1 year, -7.21% across 3 years, and 34.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VK Global Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VK Global Industries are 66.74 and 2.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global