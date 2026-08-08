Here's the live share price of VK Global Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VK Global Industries
|0
|15.10
|-16.44
|-29.90
|-46.02
|-7.21
|34.53
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VK Global Industries has declined 46.02% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, VK Global Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.38
|20.58
|10
|20.17
|20.78
|20
|22.05
|21.84
|50
|25.72
|25.42
|100
|32.36
|27.95
|200
|28.47
|26.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VK Global Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|VK Global Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026.
|Jul 04, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|VK Global Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|VK Global Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Year/ Quarter Ended 31St March 2026.
|May 27, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|VK Global Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27/05/2026 Of VK Global Industries Limited
|May 22, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|VK Global Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider Audited Quarterly/Annual Financial Results As O
Source: Dion Global
VK Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140HR1993PLC031900 and registration number is 031900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VK Global Industries is ₹20.89 as on Jun 29, 2026.
The VK Global Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VK Global Industries is ₹8.85 Cr as on Jun 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VK Global Industries are ₹20.89 and ₹19.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VK Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VK Global Industries is ₹38.70 and 52-week low of VK Global Industries is ₹18.15 as on Jun 29, 2026.
The VK Global Industries has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, 15.1% for the past month, -16.44% over 3 months, -46.02% over 1 year, -7.21% across 3 years, and 34.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VK Global Industries are 66.74 and 2.67 on Jun 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global