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VK Global Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VK GLOBAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of VK Global Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.89 Closed
-0.43₹ -0.09
As on Jun 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VK Global Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.95₹20.89
₹20.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.15₹38.70
₹20.89
Open Price
₹19.95
Prev. Close
₹20.98
Volume
502

Source: Dion Global

VK Global Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VK Global Industries		015.10-16.44-29.90-46.02-7.2134.53
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VK Global Industries has declined 46.02% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, VK Global Industries has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

VK Global Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VK Global Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.3820.58
1020.1720.78
2022.0521.84
5025.7225.42
10032.3627.95
20028.4726.29

Source: Dion Global

VK Global Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VK Global Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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VK Global Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTVK Global Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026.
Jul 04, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTVK Global Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTVK Global Industries - Audited Financial Results For The Year/ Quarter Ended 31St March 2026.
May 27, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTVK Global Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 27/05/2026 Of VK Global Industries Limited
May 22, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTVK Global Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider Audited Quarterly/Annual Financial Results As O

Source: Dion Global

About VK Global Industries

VK Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140HR1993PLC031900 and registration number is 031900. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Rohit Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • CA. Amit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on VK Global Industries Share Price

What is the share price of VK Global Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VK Global Industries is ₹20.89 as on Jun 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is VK Global Industries?

The VK Global Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VK Global Industries?

The market cap of VK Global Industries is ₹8.85 Cr as on Jun 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VK Global Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VK Global Industries are ₹20.89 and ₹19.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VK Global Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VK Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VK Global Industries is ₹38.70 and 52-week low of VK Global Industries is ₹18.15 as on Jun 29, 2026.

How has the VK Global Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The VK Global Industries has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, 15.1% for the past month, -16.44% over 3 months, -46.02% over 1 year, -7.21% across 3 years, and 34.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VK Global Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VK Global Industries are 66.74 and 2.67 on Jun 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

VK Global Industries News

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