Vivriti Capital raises Rs 350 cr in Series-B funding from LGT Lightstone Aspada

Vivriti Capital, the Chennai-headquartered online enterprise debt platform and a non-deposit taking NBFC, has raised $50 million (Rs 350 crore) in Series-B funding from LGT Lightstone Aspada. The latest round comes in less than 10 months since its Series-A funding from US-based Creation Investments. The latest round takes the total equity raised by the company to $100 million. Avendus Capital was the sole financial advisor to this deal.

Founded by Gaurav Kumar and Vineet Sukumar in 2017, Vivriti owns the proprietary enterprise debt deal and value discovery online platform-CredAvenue. The tech enabled platform connects high quality debt issuers and investors in an efficient manner, offers credit underwriting solutions, analytical models, cutting-edge structuring solutions and automated execution workflows. Conceived with the mission to scale up the Indian debt capital markets by making it more broad-based, inclusive and efficient, the platform today counts over 2,000 users. CredAvenue, since inception, has facilitated deal flows of over Rs 25,000 crore. Major banks, NBFCs, SFBs, mutual fund houses, DFIs and Family Offices constitute the key participants on the platform.

We’ve achieved tremendous growth in the last 12 months. We’ve seen significant scale across debt products and the business volumes crossed Rs 25,000 crore in overall debt flow. This investment from Lightstone will be used to significantly ramp up the technology and analytical engine powering the online marketplace and to shore up the balance sheet lending of the company, thereby serving many more clients on our platform in the coming year,” said co-founders Gaurav Kumar and Vineet Sukumar in a joint statement.