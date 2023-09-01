Follow Us

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIVO COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹113.50 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹113.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.00₹224.50
₹113.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹113.50
Volume
0

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R175.67
  • R237.83
  • R375.67
  • Pivot
    37.83
  • S175.67
  • S237.83
  • S375.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5158.31112.34
  • 10164.66110.71
  • 20180.85111.09
  • 50159.71112.47
  • 100163.77116.85
  • 200135.29135.7

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.040.492.9512.38-32.30-66.36-66.36
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd.

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2012PLC230709 and registration number is 230709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sonia Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Dharam Pal Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Goel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raveesh Kanaujia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is ₹22.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is ₹113.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is ₹224.50 and 52-week low of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is ₹87.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

