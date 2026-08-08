Here's the live share price of Vivo Collaboration Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vivo Collaboration Solutions
|21.39
|40.46
|50.07
|50.07
|69.72
|1.85
|-19.50
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vivo Collaboration Solutions has gained 69.72% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivo Collaboration Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.45
|95.07
|10
|80.58
|89.26
|20
|79.85
|84.21
|50
|75.06
|78.8
|100
|73.88
|77.46
|200
|78.25
|83.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vivo Collaboration Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vivo Collaboration Solutions fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2012PLC230709 and registration number is 230709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivo Collaboration Solutions is ₹114.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivo Collaboration Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vivo Collaboration Solutions is ₹22.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivo Collaboration Solutions are ₹114.05 and ₹114.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivo Collaboration Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivo Collaboration Solutions is ₹114.05 and 52-week low of Vivo Collaboration Solutions is ₹64.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivo Collaboration Solutions has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 40.46% for the past month, 50.07% over 3 months, 69.72% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and -19.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivo Collaboration Solutions are -26.77 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global