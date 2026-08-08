Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIVO COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Vivo Collaboration Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.05 Closed
4.97₹ 5.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.05₹114.05
₹114.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.00₹114.05
₹114.05
Open Price
₹114.05
Prev. Close
₹108.65
Volume
3,200

Source: Dion Global

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vivo Collaboration Solutions		21.3940.4650.0750.0769.721.85-19.50
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vivo Collaboration Solutions has gained 69.72% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivo Collaboration Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.4595.07
1080.5889.26
2079.8584.21
5075.0678.8
10073.8877.46
20078.2583.35

Source: Dion Global

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vivo Collaboration Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vivo Collaboration Solutions fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vivo Collaboration Solutions

Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2012PLC230709 and registration number is 230709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sonia Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Dharam Pal Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raveesh Kanaujia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vivo Collaboration Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Vivo Collaboration Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivo Collaboration Solutions is ₹114.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vivo Collaboration Solutions?

The Vivo Collaboration Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivo Collaboration Solutions?

The market cap of Vivo Collaboration Solutions is ₹22.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivo Collaboration Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivo Collaboration Solutions are ₹114.05 and ₹114.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivo Collaboration Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivo Collaboration Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivo Collaboration Solutions is ₹114.05 and 52-week low of Vivo Collaboration Solutions is ₹64.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vivo Collaboration Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vivo Collaboration Solutions has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 40.46% for the past month, 50.07% over 3 months, 69.72% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and -19.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivo Collaboration Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivo Collaboration Solutions are -26.77 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vivo Collaboration Solutions News

More Vivo Collaboration Solutions News
Market Pulse