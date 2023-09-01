Name
Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900DL2012PLC230709 and registration number is 230709. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is ₹22.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is ₹113.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is ₹224.50 and 52-week low of Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd. is ₹87.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.