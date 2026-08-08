What is the share price of Vivimed Labs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivimed Labs is ₹5.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Vivimed Labs? The Vivimed Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivimed Labs? The market cap of Vivimed Labs is ₹41.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivimed Labs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivimed Labs are ₹5.18 and ₹4.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivimed Labs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivimed Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivimed Labs is ₹27.99 and 52-week low of Vivimed Labs is ₹4.91 as on .

How has the Vivimed Labs performed historically in terms of returns? The Vivimed Labs has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -10.12% for the past month, -27.71% over 3 months, -80.91% over 1 year, -42.42% across 3 years, and -26.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivimed Labs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivimed Labs are -0.24 and -0.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global