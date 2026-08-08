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Vivimed Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIVIMED LABS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Vivimed Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.06 Closed
0.40₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vivimed Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.91₹5.18
₹5.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.91₹27.99
₹5.06
Open Price
₹4.91
Prev. Close
₹5.04
Volume
5,763

Source: Dion Global

Vivimed Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vivimed Labs		-2.13-10.12-27.71-32.80-80.91-42.42-26.51
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vivimed Labs has declined 80.91% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivimed Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Vivimed Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vivimed Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.175.13
105.25.17
205.285.29
505.815.69
1006.226.37
20087.71

Source: Dion Global

Vivimed Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vivimed Labs saw a drop in promoter holding to 7.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vivimed Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTVivimed Labs - Re- Lodgement Of Transfer Requests
Jul 17, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTVivimed Labs - Results As On 31.3.2026
Jul 15, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTVivimed Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter & Year End Results 31.3.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTVivimed Labs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTVivimed Labs - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)

Source: Dion Global

About Vivimed Labs

Vivimed Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02411KA1988PLC009465 and registration number is 009465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Manohar Rao Varalwar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Santosh Varalwar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Varalwar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aparna Bidarkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Subbarathnamma Palepu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jarugula Siva Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vivimed Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Vivimed Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivimed Labs is ₹5.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vivimed Labs?

The Vivimed Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivimed Labs?

The market cap of Vivimed Labs is ₹41.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivimed Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivimed Labs are ₹5.18 and ₹4.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivimed Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivimed Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivimed Labs is ₹27.99 and 52-week low of Vivimed Labs is ₹4.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vivimed Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vivimed Labs has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -10.12% for the past month, -27.71% over 3 months, -80.91% over 1 year, -42.42% across 3 years, and -26.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivimed Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivimed Labs are -0.24 and -0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vivimed Labs News

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