Here's the live share price of Vivimed Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vivimed Labs
|-2.13
|-10.12
|-27.71
|-32.80
|-80.91
|-42.42
|-26.51
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vivimed Labs has declined 80.91% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivimed Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.17
|5.13
|10
|5.2
|5.17
|20
|5.28
|5.29
|50
|5.81
|5.69
|100
|6.22
|6.37
|200
|8
|7.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vivimed Labs saw a drop in promoter holding to 7.57%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 90.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Vivimed Labs - Re- Lodgement Of Transfer Requests
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Vivimed Labs - Results As On 31.3.2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Vivimed Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter & Year End Results 31.3.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Vivimed Labs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Vivimed Labs - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Updates - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)
Source: Dion Global
Vivimed Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02411KA1988PLC009465 and registration number is 009465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivimed Labs is ₹5.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivimed Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vivimed Labs is ₹41.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivimed Labs are ₹5.18 and ₹4.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivimed Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivimed Labs is ₹27.99 and 52-week low of Vivimed Labs is ₹4.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivimed Labs has shown returns of 0.4% over the past day, -10.12% for the past month, -27.71% over 3 months, -80.91% over 1 year, -42.42% across 3 years, and -26.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivimed Labs are -0.24 and -0.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global