Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-6.60
|-22.05
|-47.06
|-52.17
|-57.87
|-91.15
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vivimed Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02411KA1988PLC009465 and registration number is 009465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is ₹41.04 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is -0.13 and PB ratio of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is 0.31 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivimed Labs Ltd. is ₹4.95 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivimed Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is ₹13.95 and 52-week low of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is ₹4.85 as on Jul 31, 2023.