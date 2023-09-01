Follow Us

VIVIMED LABS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.95 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vivimed Labs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.85₹5.25
₹4.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.85₹13.95
₹4.95
Open Price
₹5.25
Prev. Close
₹4.95
Volume
0

Vivimed Labs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.18
  • R25.42
  • R35.58
  • Pivot
    5.02
  • S14.78
  • S24.62
  • S34.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.615.16
  • 109.75.45
  • 209.96.14
  • 5010.097.75
  • 10010.468.96
  • 20014.0810.78

Vivimed Labs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-6.60-22.05-47.06-52.17-57.87-91.15
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Vivimed Labs Ltd. Share Holdings

Vivimed Labs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vivimed Labs Ltd.

Vivimed Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L02411KA1988PLC009465 and registration number is 009465. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Jamalapuram Harigopal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Santosh Varalwar
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Manohar Rao Varalwar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Varalwar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subhash Varalwar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Vivimed Labs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vivimed Labs Ltd.?

The market cap of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is ₹41.04 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivimed Labs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is -0.13 and PB ratio of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is 0.31 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Vivimed Labs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivimed Labs Ltd. is ₹4.95 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivimed Labs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivimed Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is ₹13.95 and 52-week low of Vivimed Labs Ltd. is ₹4.85 as on Jul 31, 2023.

