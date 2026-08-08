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Vivid Global Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Vivid Global Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.39 Closed
1.38₹ 0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vivid Global Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.80₹18.39
₹18.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.00₹26.00
₹18.39
Open Price
₹18.00
Prev. Close
₹18.14
Volume
2,316

Source: Dion Global

Vivid Global Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vivid Global Industries		-2.34-11.07-9.279.998.69-3.03-12.88
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8824.4120.1117.88-22.0429.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4413.091.29-17.2-23.0815.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1327.961.97-11.5584.4289.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.534.556.933.25-12.44-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3-4.24-1.2414.4310.629.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.417.81-5.39-7.55-20.372.90.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0720.3111.0513.15-28.87-2.8-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.924.2827.8133.8421.6112.47-2.97
Amal		0.8726.0824.4633.86-24.0140.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.8313.783.4978.04-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7315.38-5.8534.012.04-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.4-2.0620.7115.2910.1440.415.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7741.4543.1861.4924.617.80.04
Dynemic Products		0.7613.0611.7920-22.03-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.02-7.59-6.8
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-16.55-10.08-3.23-7.78-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-3.72-15.22-31.91-52.15-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2427.9637.9226.611.053.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.086.15-2.12-6.03-38.5634.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vivid Global Industries has gained 8.69% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-22.04%), Kiri Industries (-23.08%), Indokem (84.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivid Global Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Vivid Global Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vivid Global Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.4119.22
1019.3419.4
2020.0519.8
5021.0120.34
10020.5420.11
20018.7919.34

Source: Dion Global

Vivid Global Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vivid Global Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vivid Global Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTVivid Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTVivid Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTVivid Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTVivid Global Ind. - Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTVivid Global Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Eld On 06Th August, 2026, Th

Source: Dion Global

About Vivid Global Industries

Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1987PLC043911 and registration number is 043911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sumish S Mody
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Miten S Mody
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meena Sumish Mody
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Shivram Gharat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Anant Zujam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nainesh Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vivid Global Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Vivid Global Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivid Global Industries is ₹18.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vivid Global Industries?

The Vivid Global Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivid Global Industries?

The market cap of Vivid Global Industries is ₹16.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivid Global Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivid Global Industries are ₹18.39 and ₹17.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivid Global Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivid Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivid Global Industries is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Vivid Global Industries is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vivid Global Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vivid Global Industries has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -13.13% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, 9.14% over 1 year, -3.03% across 3 years, and -12.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivid Global Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivid Global Industries are 22.12 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vivid Global Industries News

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