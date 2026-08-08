Here's the live share price of Vivid Global Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vivid Global Industries
|-2.34
|-11.07
|-9.27
|9.99
|8.69
|-3.03
|-12.88
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|24.41
|20.11
|17.88
|-22.04
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|13.09
|1.29
|-17.2
|-23.08
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|27.96
|1.97
|-11.55
|84.42
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|4.55
|6.93
|3.25
|-12.44
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3
|-4.24
|-1.24
|14.43
|10.6
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|7.81
|-5.39
|-7.55
|-20.37
|2.9
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|20.31
|11.05
|13.15
|-28.87
|-2.8
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|4.28
|27.81
|33.84
|21.61
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|26.08
|24.46
|33.86
|-24.01
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.83
|13.7
|83.49
|78.04
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|15.38
|-5.85
|34.01
|2.04
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.4
|-2.06
|20.71
|15.29
|10.14
|40.4
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|41.45
|43.18
|61.49
|24.6
|17.8
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|13.06
|11.79
|20
|-22.03
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.02
|-7.59
|-6.8
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-16.55
|-10.08
|-3.23
|-7.78
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-3.72
|-15.22
|-31.91
|-52.15
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|27.96
|37.92
|26.6
|11.05
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|6.15
|-2.12
|-6.03
|-38.56
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vivid Global Industries has gained 8.69% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-22.04%), Kiri Industries (-23.08%), Indokem (84.42%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivid Global Industries has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.41
|19.22
|10
|19.34
|19.4
|20
|20.05
|19.8
|50
|21.01
|20.34
|100
|20.54
|20.11
|200
|18.79
|19.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vivid Global Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Vivid Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Vivid Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Vivid Global Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Vivid Global Ind. - Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Vivid Global Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Eld On 06Th August, 2026, Th
Source: Dion Global
Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1987PLC043911 and registration number is 043911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivid Global Industries is ₹18.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivid Global Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vivid Global Industries is ₹16.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivid Global Industries are ₹18.39 and ₹17.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivid Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivid Global Industries is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Vivid Global Industries is ₹15.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivid Global Industries has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -13.13% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, 9.14% over 1 year, -3.03% across 3 years, and -12.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivid Global Industries are 22.12 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global