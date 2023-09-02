What is the Market Cap of Vivid Global Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is ₹17.82 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivid Global Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is -58.62 and PB ratio of Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is 1.21 as on .

What is the share price of Vivid Global Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is ₹19.52 as on .