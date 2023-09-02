Follow Us

VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.52 Closed
-0.76-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vivid Global Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.13₹20.25
₹19.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.60₹37.50
₹19.52
Open Price
₹19.13
Prev. Close
₹19.67
Volume
7,888

Vivid Global Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.14
  • R220.75
  • R321.26
  • Pivot
    19.63
  • S119.02
  • S218.51
  • S317.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.0219.7
  • 1028.9819.74
  • 2029.2819.98
  • 5029.6820.59
  • 10028.9321.38
  • 20032.5523.12

Vivid Global Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.35-7.05-3.60-9.34-29.53-13.24-58.16
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
17.1120.0631.4235.22-8.6525.46-29.98
7.847.8648.9050.118.6724.28-12.32
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Vivid Global Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Vivid Global Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Vivid Global Industries Ltd.

Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1987PLC043911 and registration number is 043911. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sumish S Mody
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Miten S Mody
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meena Sumish Mody
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Anant Zujam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Shivram Gharat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nainesh Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vivid Global Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vivid Global Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is ₹17.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivid Global Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is -58.62 and PB ratio of Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is 1.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vivid Global Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is ₹19.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivid Global Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivid Global Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is ₹37.50 and 52-week low of Vivid Global Industries Ltd. is ₹17.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

