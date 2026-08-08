What is the share price of Vivid Global Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivid Global Industries is ₹18.39 as on .

What kind of stock is Vivid Global Industries? The Vivid Global Industries is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivid Global Industries? The market cap of Vivid Global Industries is ₹16.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivid Global Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivid Global Industries are ₹18.39 and ₹17.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivid Global Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivid Global Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivid Global Industries is ₹26.00 and 52-week low of Vivid Global Industries is ₹15.00 as on .

How has the Vivid Global Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Vivid Global Industries has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -13.13% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, 9.14% over 1 year, -3.03% across 3 years, and -12.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivid Global Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivid Global Industries are 22.12 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global