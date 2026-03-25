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Vivid Electromech Share Price

Sector
Electric Equipment

Vivid Electromech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 25, 2026 and will close on Mar 30, 2026. The price band has been set at 528.00-555.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vivid Electromech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Vivid Electromech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ABB India		-2.77-0.0918.8918.4813.8122.5734.97
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-5.64-6.461.72-12.096.4432.2157.89
Siemens Energy India		-5.37-10.332.4-23.81-1.72-0.58-0.35
Waaree Energies		-3.0813.961.31-10.426.459.695.71
Premier Energies		2.2721.931.41-15.26-2.271.931.15
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.362.7823.194.1530.7880.5456.12
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-5.28.7222.933.083.081.020.61
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.97-1.13-14.13-20.21-3.08-1.04-0.62
Genus Power Infrastructures		-5.05-10.23-21.75-26.04-14.8341.5337.3
Fujiyama Power Systems		-1.55-0.65-10.28-7.36-7.36-2.52-1.52
Saatvik Green Energy		2.76-3.39-2.04-16.49-16.49-5.83-3.54
Websol Energy Systems		22.1533.53-19.78-39.33-26.33119.577.28
Marine Electricals (India)		-7.45-10.89-23.42-23.65-2.966.3119.4
Ravindra Energy		-5.43-11.67-23.09-24.923.5314.048.2
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.961.5418.650.34-21.6767.0290.63
Insolation Energy Ltd		-5.99-2.46-2.46-2.46-2.46-0.83-0.5
Alpex Solar		6.935.74-2.74-34.5235.231.8318.03
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.17-14.39-25.28-15.719.0458.2674.57
Servotech Renewable Power System		-4.36-7.58-14.27-46.21-46.253104.13
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About Vivid Electromech

Vivid Electromech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31200MH1990PLC057679 and registration number is 057679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sameer Vishvanath Attavar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Meeta Sameer Attavar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hardik Dinesh Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kiran Sudhakar Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Kabra
    Independent Director

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