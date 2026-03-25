Vivid Electromech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31200MH1990PLC057679 and registration number is 057679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.