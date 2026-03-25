Vivid Electromech has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 25, 2026 and will close on Mar 30, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹528.00-555.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ABB India
|-2.77
|-0.09
|18.89
|18.48
|13.81
|22.57
|34.97
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-5.64
|-6.46
|1.72
|-12.09
|6.44
|32.21
|57.89
|Siemens Energy India
|-5.37
|-10.33
|2.4
|-23.81
|-1.72
|-0.58
|-0.35
|Waaree Energies
|-3.08
|13.96
|1.31
|-10.4
|26.45
|9.69
|5.71
|Premier Energies
|2.27
|21.93
|1.41
|-15.26
|-2.27
|1.93
|1.15
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.36
|2.78
|23.19
|4.15
|30.78
|80.54
|56.12
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-5.2
|8.72
|22.93
|3.08
|3.08
|1.02
|0.61
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.97
|-1.13
|-14.13
|-20.21
|-3.08
|-1.04
|-0.62
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-5.05
|-10.23
|-21.75
|-26.04
|-14.83
|41.53
|37.3
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-1.55
|-0.65
|-10.28
|-7.36
|-7.36
|-2.52
|-1.52
|Saatvik Green Energy
|2.76
|-3.39
|-2.04
|-16.49
|-16.49
|-5.83
|-3.54
|Websol Energy Systems
|22.15
|33.53
|-19.78
|-39.33
|-26.33
|119.5
|77.28
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-7.45
|-10.89
|-23.42
|-23.65
|-2.9
|66.31
|19.4
|Ravindra Energy
|-5.43
|-11.67
|-23.09
|-24.92
|3.53
|14.04
|8.2
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.96
|1.54
|18.65
|0.34
|-21.67
|67.02
|90.63
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-5.99
|-2.46
|-2.46
|-2.46
|-2.46
|-0.83
|-0.5
|Alpex Solar
|6.93
|5.74
|-2.74
|-34.52
|35.2
|31.83
|18.03
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.17
|-14.39
|-25.28
|-15.71
|9.04
|58.26
|74.57
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-4.36
|-7.58
|-14.27
|-46.21
|-46.2
|53
|104.13
Vivid Electromech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31200MH1990PLC057679 and registration number is 057679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.