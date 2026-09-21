Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13111GJ2024PLC154066 and registration number is 154066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 408.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.