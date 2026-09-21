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Vivekanand Cotspin Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Vivekanand Cotspin has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 21, 2026 and will close on Sep 23, 2026. The price band has been set at 32.00-37.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vivekanand Cotspin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Vivekanand Cotspin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganesha Ecosphere		-1.12-5.998.0322.2-21.570.0115.76
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		0.03-0.24-17.569.18-39.78-9.014.21
AYM Syntex		0.536.7731.5451.8545.5261.8423.19
Raj Rayon Industries		-1.33-7.3-3.48-0.81-25.22-19.83142.16
SunRakshakk Industries India		-2.27-2.32-2.62-2.62-2.62-0.88-0.53
Sarla Performance Fibers		-2.73-2.621.0318.95-4.1123.715.41
Vishal Fabrics		-0.760.890.550.550.55-0.77-14.85
Shree Ram Twistex		1.88-2.11-3.89-21.23-46.75-18.95-11.84
Weizmann		-0.32-5.82-19.3-6.08-34.58-9.388.59
Shekhawati Industries		10.8916.5549.5883.75-12.5857.4821.84
Jakharia Fabric		-0.83-0.83-0.83-0.8344.5374.322.09
Mohit Industries		1.681.074.370.98-28.0115.712.95

Source: Dion Global

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About Vivekanand Cotspin

Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13111GJ2024PLC154066 and registration number is 154066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 408.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirav Bharatbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Jasmin Visnubhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bharatbhai Prahaladbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishnubhai Prahladdas Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavika Sanghani
    Independent Director

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