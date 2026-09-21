Vivekanand Cotspin has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 21, 2026 and will close on Sep 23, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹32.00-37.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-1.12
|-5.99
|8.03
|22.2
|-21.57
|0.01
|15.76
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|0.03
|-0.24
|-17.56
|9.18
|-39.78
|-9.01
|4.21
|AYM Syntex
|0.53
|6.77
|31.54
|51.85
|45.52
|61.84
|23.19
|Raj Rayon Industries
|-1.33
|-7.3
|-3.48
|-0.81
|-25.22
|-19.83
|142.16
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|-2.27
|-2.32
|-2.62
|-2.62
|-2.62
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|-2.73
|-2.62
|1.03
|18.95
|-4.11
|23.7
|15.41
|Vishal Fabrics
|-0.76
|0.89
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|-0.77
|-14.85
|Shree Ram Twistex
|1.88
|-2.11
|-3.89
|-21.23
|-46.75
|-18.95
|-11.84
|Weizmann
|-0.32
|-5.82
|-19.3
|-6.08
|-34.58
|-9.38
|8.59
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.89
|16.55
|49.58
|83.75
|-12.58
|57.48
|21.84
|Jakharia Fabric
|-0.83
|-0.83
|-0.83
|-0.83
|44.53
|74.32
|2.09
|Mohit Industries
|1.68
|1.07
|4.37
|0.98
|-28.01
|15.7
|12.95
Source: Dion Global
Vivekanand Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13111GJ2024PLC154066 and registration number is 154066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 408.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global