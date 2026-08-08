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Vivanza Biosciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIVANZA BIOSCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Vivanza Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.89 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vivanza Biosciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.88₹1.89
₹1.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.52₹2.72
₹1.89
Open Price
₹1.88
Prev. Close
₹1.89
Volume
3,675

Source: Dion Global

Vivanza Biosciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vivanza Biosciences		2.72-5.03-5.50-7.80-7.35-46.58-32.21
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vivanza Biosciences has declined 7.35% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivanza Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Vivanza Biosciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vivanza Biosciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.891.87
101.861.87
201.851.86
501.841.87
1001.891.91
2002.012.04

Source: Dion Global

Vivanza Biosciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vivanza Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vivanza Biosciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTVivanza Biosciences - Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Of Vivanza Biosciences Limited ('The Company')
Aug 07, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTVivanza Biosciences - Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Of Vivanza Biosciences Limited ('The Company')
Aug 07, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTVivanza Biosciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTVivanza Biosciences - Update on board meeting
Jul 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTVivanza Biosciences - Board Meeting Intimation for The Consideration And Approval Of The Quarterly Financial Result Ended On

Source: Dion Global

About Vivanza Biosciences

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1982PLC005057 and registration number is 005057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. J A Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. H A Parikh
    Director
  • Ms. Rina Kumari
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Pradeep Rijwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vivanza Biosciences Share Price

What is the share price of Vivanza Biosciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanza Biosciences is ₹1.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vivanza Biosciences?

The Vivanza Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivanza Biosciences?

The market cap of Vivanza Biosciences is ₹7.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivanza Biosciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivanza Biosciences are ₹1.89 and ₹1.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivanza Biosciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivanza Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivanza Biosciences is ₹2.72 and 52-week low of Vivanza Biosciences is ₹1.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vivanza Biosciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vivanza Biosciences has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, -7.35% over 1 year, -46.58% across 3 years, and -32.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivanza Biosciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivanza Biosciences are 19.17 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vivanza Biosciences News

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