What is the Market Cap of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.? The market cap of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is ₹55.84 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.? P/E ratio of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is 66.6 and PB ratio of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is 14.58 as on .

What is the share price of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is ₹13.96 as on .