Here's the live share price of Vivanza Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vivanza Biosciences
|2.72
|-5.03
|-5.50
|-7.80
|-7.35
|-46.58
|-32.21
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vivanza Biosciences has declined 7.35% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivanza Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.89
|1.87
|10
|1.86
|1.87
|20
|1.85
|1.86
|50
|1.84
|1.87
|100
|1.89
|1.91
|200
|2.01
|2.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vivanza Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Vivanza Biosciences - Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Of Vivanza Biosciences Limited ('The Company')
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Vivanza Biosciences - Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Of Vivanza Biosciences Limited ('The Company')
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Vivanza Biosciences - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Vivanza Biosciences - Update on board meeting
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Vivanza Biosciences - Board Meeting Intimation for The Consideration And Approval Of The Quarterly Financial Result Ended On
Source: Dion Global
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1982PLC005057 and registration number is 005057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanza Biosciences is ₹1.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivanza Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vivanza Biosciences is ₹7.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivanza Biosciences are ₹1.89 and ₹1.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivanza Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivanza Biosciences is ₹2.72 and 52-week low of Vivanza Biosciences is ₹1.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivanza Biosciences has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -5.5% over 3 months, -7.35% over 1 year, -46.58% across 3 years, and -32.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivanza Biosciences are 19.17 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global