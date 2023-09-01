Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIVANZA BIOSCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.96 Closed
4.960.66
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.15₹13.96
₹13.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.55₹20.78
₹13.96
Open Price
₹13.96
Prev. Close
₹13.30
Volume
1,02,783

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.23
  • R214.5
  • R315.04
  • Pivot
    13.69
  • S113.42
  • S212.88
  • S312.61

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5143.312.37
  • 10150.2512.02
  • 20168.2211.99
  • 50174.0612.29
  • 100151.4912.95
  • 200134.913.22

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.024.5711.59-10.40-24.64870.79287.24
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Mar, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split

About Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1982PLC005057 and registration number is 005057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mehta J A
    Managing Director
  • Ms. A S Vyas
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Parikh H A
    Director
  • Mr. Shah S D
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is ₹55.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is 66.6 and PB ratio of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is 14.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is ₹13.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is ₹20.78 and 52-week low of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. is ₹7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data