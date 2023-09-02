What is the Market Cap of Vivanta Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹61.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivanta Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is 35.07 and PB ratio of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is 4.33 as on .

What is the share price of Vivanta Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹6.19 as on .