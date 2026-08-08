Here's the live share price of Vivanta Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vivanta Industries
|8.75
|3.57
|-6.95
|-6.45
|-30.12
|-27.17
|0.42
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vivanta Industries has declined 30.12% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivanta Industries has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.62
|1.64
|10
|1.63
|1.64
|20
|1.65
|1.66
|50
|1.74
|1.71
|100
|1.76
|1.78
|200
|1.91
|1.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vivanta Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Vivanta Industries - Non Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Vivanta Industries - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Vivanta Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Of The Company For Financial Results For
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Vivanta Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1)(A) And 30 Of SEBI (Lis
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Vivanta Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026, Along With The
Source: Dion Global
Vivanta Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2013PLC075393 and registration number is 075393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanta Industries is ₹1.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivanta Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vivanta Industries is ₹22.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivanta Industries are ₹1.77 and ₹1.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivanta Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivanta Industries is ₹2.95 and 52-week low of Vivanta Industries is ₹1.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vivanta Industries has shown returns of 5.45% over the past day, 3.57% for the past month, -6.95% over 3 months, -30.12% over 1 year, -27.17% across 3 years, and 0.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivanta Industries are 21.59 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global