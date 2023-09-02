Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock split
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
Vivanta Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2013PLC075393 and registration number is 075393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹61.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is 35.07 and PB ratio of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is 4.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹6.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivanta Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹8.66 and 52-week low of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.