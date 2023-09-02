Follow Us

VIVANTA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.19 Closed
3.510.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vivanta Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.95₹6.24
₹6.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.61₹8.66
₹6.19
Open Price
₹6.15
Prev. Close
₹5.98
Volume
6,53,758

Vivanta Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.31
  • R26.42
  • R36.6
  • Pivot
    6.13
  • S16.02
  • S25.84
  • S35.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.66.01
  • 1019.415.98
  • 2022.425.97
  • 5021.355.93
  • 10018.625.37
  • 20021.634.39

Vivanta Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.9011.914.20164.28206.171,807.69210.00
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Vivanta Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Vivanta Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
29 May, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingStock split
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split

About Vivanta Industries Ltd.

Vivanta Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2013PLC075393 and registration number is 075393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H A Parikh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G B Bhatt
    Director
  • Mr. J R Bhatt
    Director
  • Mr. T J Gandhi
    Director
  • Mrs. B J Bhatt
    Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Anilkumar Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Apeksha Sanjaykumar Vyas
    Director

FAQs on Vivanta Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vivanta Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹61.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vivanta Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is 35.07 and PB ratio of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is 4.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vivanta Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹6.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivanta Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivanta Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹8.66 and 52-week low of Vivanta Industries Ltd. is ₹1.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

