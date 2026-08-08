What is the share price of Vivanta Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanta Industries is ₹1.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Vivanta Industries? The Vivanta Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivanta Industries? The market cap of Vivanta Industries is ₹22.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivanta Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivanta Industries are ₹1.77 and ₹1.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivanta Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivanta Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivanta Industries is ₹2.95 and 52-week low of Vivanta Industries is ₹1.45 as on .

How has the Vivanta Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Vivanta Industries has shown returns of 5.45% over the past day, 3.57% for the past month, -6.95% over 3 months, -30.12% over 1 year, -27.17% across 3 years, and 0.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivanta Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivanta Industries are 21.59 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global