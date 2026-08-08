Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vivanta Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIVANTA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Vivanta Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.74 Closed
5.45₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vivanta Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.68₹1.77
₹1.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.45₹2.95
₹1.74
Open Price
₹1.77
Prev. Close
₹1.65
Volume
1,08,088

Source: Dion Global

Vivanta Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vivanta Industries		8.753.57-6.95-6.45-30.12-27.170.42
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vivanta Industries has declined 30.12% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivanta Industries has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Vivanta Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vivanta Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.621.64
101.631.64
201.651.66
501.741.71
1001.761.78
2001.911.97

Source: Dion Global

Vivanta Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vivanta Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 89.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vivanta Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTVivanta Industries - Non Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variation Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2
Jul 29, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTVivanta Industries - Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
Jul 29, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTVivanta Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Of Directors Meeting Of The Company For Financial Results For
Jul 24, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTVivanta Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1)(A) And 30 Of SEBI (Lis
Jul 21, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTVivanta Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026, Along With The

Source: Dion Global

About Vivanta Industries

Vivanta Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2013PLC075393 and registration number is 075393. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other professional, scientific and technical activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. H A Parikh
    Chairperson & Exe.Director & MD
  • Mr. J R Bhatt
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rushabh Anilkumar Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kanazariya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vivanta Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Vivanta Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivanta Industries is ₹1.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vivanta Industries?

The Vivanta Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivanta Industries?

The market cap of Vivanta Industries is ₹22.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivanta Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivanta Industries are ₹1.77 and ₹1.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivanta Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivanta Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivanta Industries is ₹2.95 and 52-week low of Vivanta Industries is ₹1.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vivanta Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vivanta Industries has shown returns of 5.45% over the past day, 3.57% for the past month, -6.95% over 3 months, -30.12% over 1 year, -27.17% across 3 years, and 0.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivanta Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivanta Industries are 21.59 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vivanta Industries News

More Vivanta Industries News
Market Pulse