Here's the live share price of Vivaa Tradecom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vivaa Tradecom
|1.88
|24.22
|229.46
|183.51
|123.91
|35.10
|19.78
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vivaa Tradecom has gained 123.91% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivaa Tradecom has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|104.19
|103.59
|10
|100.81
|100.34
|20
|93.19
|92.33
|50
|66.35
|74.81
|100
|55.74
|62.65
|200
|49.54
|53.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vivaa Tradecom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Vivaa Tradecom - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Vivaa Tradecom - Intimation Regarding Record Date/Cut Off Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Vivaa Tradecom - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Vivaa Tradecom - NOTICE 16TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF VIVAA TRADECOM LIMITED
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|Vivaa Tradecom - Certificate Of Non-Applicability Of The Corporate Governance Provisions Under The SEBI (Listing Obligations
Source: Dion Global
Vivaa Tradecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120GJ2010PLC060395 and registration number is 060395. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivaa Tradecom is ₹104.90 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Vivaa Tradecom is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vivaa Tradecom is ₹41.30 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivaa Tradecom are ₹105.00 and ₹102.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivaa Tradecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivaa Tradecom is ₹105.06 and 52-week low of Vivaa Tradecom is ₹31.84 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Vivaa Tradecom has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 24.22% for the past month, 229.46% over 3 months, 123.91% over 1 year, 35.1% across 3 years, and 19.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivaa Tradecom are 64.79 and 1.84 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global