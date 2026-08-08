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Vivaa Tradecom Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIVAA TRADECOM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vivaa Tradecom along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.90 Closed
-0.10₹ -0.11
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vivaa Tradecom Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.95₹105.00
₹104.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.84₹105.06
₹104.90
Open Price
₹105.00
Prev. Close
₹105.01
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Vivaa Tradecom Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vivaa Tradecom		1.8824.22229.46183.51123.9135.1019.78
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vivaa Tradecom has gained 123.91% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Vivaa Tradecom has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Vivaa Tradecom Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vivaa Tradecom Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5104.19103.59
10100.81100.34
2093.1992.33
5066.3574.81
10055.7462.65
20049.5453.27

Source: Dion Global

Vivaa Tradecom Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vivaa Tradecom remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 69.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vivaa Tradecom Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTVivaa Tradecom - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 13, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTVivaa Tradecom - Intimation Regarding Record Date/Cut Off Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Jul 13, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTVivaa Tradecom - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 13, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTVivaa Tradecom - NOTICE 16TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF VIVAA TRADECOM LIMITED
Jul 11, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTVivaa Tradecom - Certificate Of Non-Applicability Of The Corporate Governance Provisions Under The SEBI (Listing Obligations

Source: Dion Global

About Vivaa Tradecom

Vivaa Tradecom Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120GJ2010PLC060395 and registration number is 060395. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Miteshbhai Jayantilal Adani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangitaben Niranjankumar Jain
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Narayansinh Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vivaa Tradecom Share Price

What is the share price of Vivaa Tradecom?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivaa Tradecom is ₹104.90 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vivaa Tradecom?

The Vivaa Tradecom is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivaa Tradecom?

The market cap of Vivaa Tradecom is ₹41.30 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivaa Tradecom?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivaa Tradecom are ₹105.00 and ₹102.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivaa Tradecom?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivaa Tradecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivaa Tradecom is ₹105.06 and 52-week low of Vivaa Tradecom is ₹31.84 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Vivaa Tradecom performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vivaa Tradecom has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 24.22% for the past month, 229.46% over 3 months, 123.91% over 1 year, 35.1% across 3 years, and 19.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivaa Tradecom?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivaa Tradecom are 64.79 and 1.84 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vivaa Tradecom News

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