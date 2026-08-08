What is the share price of Vivaa Tradecom? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vivaa Tradecom is ₹104.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Vivaa Tradecom? The Vivaa Tradecom is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vivaa Tradecom? The market cap of Vivaa Tradecom is ₹41.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vivaa Tradecom? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vivaa Tradecom are ₹105.00 and ₹102.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vivaa Tradecom? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vivaa Tradecom stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vivaa Tradecom is ₹105.06 and 52-week low of Vivaa Tradecom is ₹31.84 as on .

How has the Vivaa Tradecom performed historically in terms of returns? The Vivaa Tradecom has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 24.22% for the past month, 229.46% over 3 months, 123.91% over 1 year, 35.1% across 3 years, and 19.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vivaa Tradecom? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vivaa Tradecom are 64.79 and 1.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global