Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.12
|-1.92
|-25.09
|-9.99
|-31.91
|-73.59
|1.93
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Vitesse Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01200GJ1980PLC093159 and registration number is 093159. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is ₹6.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is 2553.33 and PB ratio of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vitesse Agro Ltd. is ₹15.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vitesse Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is ₹37.45 and 52-week low of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is ₹14.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.