Vitesse Agro Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VITESSE AGRO LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.32 Closed
-1.79-0.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vitesse Agro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.25₹16.38
₹15.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.40₹37.45
₹15.32
Open Price
₹16.25
Prev. Close
₹15.60
Volume
2,364

Vitesse Agro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.05
  • R216.78
  • R317.18
  • Pivot
    15.65
  • S114.92
  • S214.52
  • S313.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.6715.7
  • 1024.6415.67
  • 2025.0215.8
  • 5026.1416.5
  • 10037.2217.6
  • 20070.1222.2

Vitesse Agro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.12-1.92-25.09-9.99-31.91-73.591.93
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Vitesse Agro Ltd. Share Holdings

Vitesse Agro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Vitesse Agro Ltd.

Vitesse Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01200GJ1980PLC093159 and registration number is 093159. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Sumita
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Roop Kishore Gola
    Director
  • Mr. Avadhesh Kumar Gola
    Director
  • Mr. Sohan Lal Prajapati
    Director

FAQs on Vitesse Agro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vitesse Agro Ltd.?

The market cap of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is ₹6.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vitesse Agro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is 2553.33 and PB ratio of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vitesse Agro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vitesse Agro Ltd. is ₹15.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vitesse Agro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vitesse Agro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is ₹37.45 and 52-week low of Vitesse Agro Ltd. is ₹14.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

