Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vital Chemtech Share Price

NSE
BSE

VITAL CHEMTECH

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Vital Chemtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.35 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:44 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vital Chemtech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.35₹50.35
₹50.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.10₹75.70
₹50.35
Open Price
₹50.35
Prev. Close
₹50.35
Volume
1,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vital Chemtech has declined 20.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.07%.

Vital Chemtech’s current P/E of 38.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vital Chemtech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vital Chemtech		-1.47-1.27-12.43-11.67-30.98-18.70-20.95
Pidilite Industries		-1.012.64-0.89-5.829.318.1210.68
Apar Industries		-1.219.5822.6536.0184.0866.8587.68
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		-6.271.67-1.40-2.04-3.671.5139.85
Aarti Industries		-3.750.7617.0012.3213.49-7.39-7.82
Anupam Rasayan India		-4.03-3.03-2.8910.1271.6818.2718.24
Aether Industries		-3.40-7.406.5323.294.041.663.78
Privi Speciality Chemicals		-0.445.53-8.5931.10109.3747.9635.95
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		10.670.85-4.88-13.57-4.91-3.35-2.03
Clean Science & Technology		2.28-9.71-17.11-36.78-35.14-19.08-14.08
Galaxy Surfactants		-0.274.74-4.59-16.06-9.11-6.41-3.64
Neogen Chemicals		2.593.5326.54-6.63-16.392.299.18
Camlin Fine Sciences		2.67-14.63-8.80-32.8200.910.54
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-4.74-6.41-18.309.2460.86-14.66-12.73
Rossari Biotech		-2.87-9.73-19.94-23.63-18.92-7.45-14.03
Fineotex Chemical		-5.48-2.84-5.83-4.550.96-0.7427.61
Thirumalai Chemicals		-2.75-4.08-18.76-38.58-13.15-0.2713.11
Paushak		-9.68-10.29-24.04-25.98-25.98-9.54-5.84
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals		-2.69-12.65-24.25-25.67-13.33-16.00-18.29
DMCC Speciality Chemicals		2.371.04-18.91-31.32-23.24-4.02-6.28

Over the last one year, Vital Chemtech has declined 30.98% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.31%), Apar Industries (84.08%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Vital Chemtech has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.68%) and Apar Industries (87.68%).

Vital Chemtech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vital Chemtech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.2450.91
1051.551.27
2051.6751.86
5054.1353.56
10056.2955.56
20059.1259.24

Vital Chemtech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vital Chemtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding unchanged at 1.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vital Chemtech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vital Chemtech fact sheet for more information

About Vital Chemtech

Vital Chemtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299GJ2021PLC127538 and registration number is 127538. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vipul Jatashanker Bhatt
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jay Vipul Bhatt
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Vipul Bhatt
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepakkumar Kushalchandra Chaubisa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hetalkumar Jayantilal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Dinesh Nathwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vital Chemtech Share Price

What is the share price of Vital Chemtech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vital Chemtech is ₹50.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vital Chemtech?

The Vital Chemtech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vital Chemtech?

The market cap of Vital Chemtech is ₹120.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vital Chemtech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vital Chemtech are ₹50.35 and ₹50.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vital Chemtech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vital Chemtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vital Chemtech is ₹75.70 and 52-week low of Vital Chemtech is ₹48.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vital Chemtech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vital Chemtech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.7% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -31.07% over 1 year, -18.53% across 3 years, and -20.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vital Chemtech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vital Chemtech are 38.94 and 1.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vital Chemtech News

More Vital Chemtech News
icon
Market Pulse