Here's the live share price of Vital Chemtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vital Chemtech has declined 20.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.07%.
Vital Chemtech’s current P/E of 38.94x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vital Chemtech
|-1.47
|-1.27
|-12.43
|-11.67
|-30.98
|-18.70
|-20.95
|Pidilite Industries
|-1.01
|2.64
|-0.89
|-5.82
|9.31
|8.12
|10.68
|Apar Industries
|-1.21
|9.58
|22.65
|36.01
|84.08
|66.85
|87.68
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|-6.27
|1.67
|-1.40
|-2.04
|-3.67
|1.51
|39.85
|Aarti Industries
|-3.75
|0.76
|17.00
|12.32
|13.49
|-7.39
|-7.82
|Anupam Rasayan India
|-4.03
|-3.03
|-2.89
|10.12
|71.68
|18.27
|18.24
|Aether Industries
|-3.40
|-7.40
|6.53
|23.29
|4.04
|1.66
|3.78
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|-0.44
|5.53
|-8.59
|31.10
|109.37
|47.96
|35.95
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|10.67
|0.85
|-4.88
|-13.57
|-4.91
|-3.35
|-2.03
|Clean Science & Technology
|2.28
|-9.71
|-17.11
|-36.78
|-35.14
|-19.08
|-14.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|-0.27
|4.74
|-4.59
|-16.06
|-9.11
|-6.41
|-3.64
|Neogen Chemicals
|2.59
|3.53
|26.54
|-6.63
|-16.39
|2.29
|9.18
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|2.67
|-14.63
|-8.80
|-32.82
|0
|0.91
|0.54
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-4.74
|-6.41
|-18.30
|9.24
|60.86
|-14.66
|-12.73
|Rossari Biotech
|-2.87
|-9.73
|-19.94
|-23.63
|-18.92
|-7.45
|-14.03
|Fineotex Chemical
|-5.48
|-2.84
|-5.83
|-4.55
|0.96
|-0.74
|27.61
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-2.75
|-4.08
|-18.76
|-38.58
|-13.15
|-0.27
|13.11
|Paushak
|-9.68
|-10.29
|-24.04
|-25.98
|-25.98
|-9.54
|-5.84
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|-2.69
|-12.65
|-24.25
|-25.67
|-13.33
|-16.00
|-18.29
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|2.37
|1.04
|-18.91
|-31.32
|-23.24
|-4.02
|-6.28
Over the last one year, Vital Chemtech has declined 30.98% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (9.31%), Apar Industries (84.08%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (-3.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Vital Chemtech has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (10.68%) and Apar Industries (87.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.24
|50.91
|10
|51.5
|51.27
|20
|51.67
|51.86
|50
|54.13
|53.56
|100
|56.29
|55.56
|200
|59.12
|59.24
In the latest quarter, Vital Chemtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.25%, FII holding unchanged at 1.78%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vital Chemtech fact sheet for more information
Vital Chemtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299GJ2021PLC127538 and registration number is 127538. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Speciality. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vital Chemtech is ₹50.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vital Chemtech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vital Chemtech is ₹120.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vital Chemtech are ₹50.35 and ₹50.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vital Chemtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vital Chemtech is ₹75.70 and 52-week low of Vital Chemtech is ₹48.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vital Chemtech has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.7% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -31.07% over 1 year, -18.53% across 3 years, and -20.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vital Chemtech are 38.94 and 1.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.