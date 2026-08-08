What is the share price of Vistar Amar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vistar Amar is ₹228.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Vistar Amar? The Vistar Amar is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vistar Amar? The market cap of Vistar Amar is ₹131.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vistar Amar? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vistar Amar are ₹233.65 and ₹215.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vistar Amar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vistar Amar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vistar Amar is ₹238.50 and 52-week low of Vistar Amar is ₹91.15 as on .

How has the Vistar Amar performed historically in terms of returns? The Vistar Amar has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, 11.11% for the past month, 4.59% over 3 months, 70.86% over 1 year, -2.25% across 3 years, and 28.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vistar Amar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vistar Amar are 14.11 and 2.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global