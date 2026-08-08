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Vistar Amar Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISTAR AMAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Vistar Amar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹228.95 Closed
0.81₹ 1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vistar Amar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.80₹233.65
₹228.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.15₹238.50
₹228.95
Open Price
₹215.80
Prev. Close
₹227.10
Volume
4,494

Source: Dion Global

Vistar Amar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vistar Amar		7.9411.114.59107.6670.86-2.2528.21
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vistar Amar has gained 70.86% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Vistar Amar has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Vistar Amar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vistar Amar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5216.57218.14
10214.84215.97
20208.89212.44
50200.56205.58
100198.79193.87
200160.48174.85

Source: Dion Global

Vistar Amar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vistar Amar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vistar Amar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTVistar Amar - Board Meeting Intimation for Vistar Amar Limited To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026.
Jul 08, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTVistar Amar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTVistar Amar - Announcement Under Reg 30(LODR) - Update - Reappointment Of Internal Auditor 2026-2027
May 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTVistar Amar - Results - Financial Results For 31/03/2026
May 28, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTVistar Amar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vistar Amar

Vistar Amar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000GJ1983PLC149135 and registration number is 149135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of fishmeal for human consumption or animal feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Babulal Panjari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ram Kumar Babulal Panjri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Ishwarlal Upadhyay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Manish Sanghai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaidip Dilipkumar Simaria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vistar Amar Share Price

What is the share price of Vistar Amar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vistar Amar is ₹228.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vistar Amar?

The Vistar Amar is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vistar Amar?

The market cap of Vistar Amar is ₹131.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vistar Amar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vistar Amar are ₹233.65 and ₹215.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vistar Amar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vistar Amar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vistar Amar is ₹238.50 and 52-week low of Vistar Amar is ₹91.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vistar Amar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vistar Amar has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, 11.11% for the past month, 4.59% over 3 months, 70.86% over 1 year, -2.25% across 3 years, and 28.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vistar Amar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vistar Amar are 14.11 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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