Here's the live share price of Vistar Amar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vistar Amar
|7.94
|11.11
|4.59
|107.66
|70.86
|-2.25
|28.21
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vistar Amar has gained 70.86% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Vistar Amar has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|216.57
|218.14
|10
|214.84
|215.97
|20
|208.89
|212.44
|50
|200.56
|205.58
|100
|198.79
|193.87
|200
|160.48
|174.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vistar Amar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Vistar Amar - Board Meeting Intimation for Vistar Amar Limited To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026.
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Vistar Amar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Vistar Amar - Announcement Under Reg 30(LODR) - Update - Reappointment Of Internal Auditor 2026-2027
|May 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Vistar Amar - Results - Financial Results For 31/03/2026
|May 28, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Vistar Amar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Vistar Amar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000GJ1983PLC149135 and registration number is 149135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of fishmeal for human consumption or animal feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 158.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vistar Amar is ₹228.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vistar Amar is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vistar Amar is ₹131.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vistar Amar are ₹233.65 and ₹215.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vistar Amar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vistar Amar is ₹238.50 and 52-week low of Vistar Amar is ₹91.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vistar Amar has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, 11.11% for the past month, 4.59% over 3 months, 70.86% over 1 year, -2.25% across 3 years, and 28.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vistar Amar are 14.11 and 2.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global