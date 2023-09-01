Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vistar Amar Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VISTAR AMAR LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹270.00 Closed
-1.06-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vistar Amar Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹268.50₹274.90
₹270.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹257.05₹424.95
₹270.00
Open Price
₹268.50
Prev. Close
₹272.90
Volume
3,875

Vistar Amar Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1273.77
  • R2277.53
  • R3280.17
  • Pivot
    271.13
  • S1267.37
  • S2264.73
  • S3260.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5351.8273.47
  • 10354.94275.8
  • 20356.38279.26
  • 50335.7286.94
  • 100272.02295.51
  • 200208.16294.85

Vistar Amar Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.17-7.36-10.58-17.14-3.911,018.01922.73
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Vistar Amar Ltd. Share Holdings

Vistar Amar Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vistar Amar Ltd.

Vistar Amar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L05000MH1983PLC272707 and registration number is 272707. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of meat, fish & eggs. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ram Babulal Panjri
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Babulal Panjari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Ishwarlal Upadhyay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Varsha Manish Sanghai
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jaidip Dilipkumar Simaria
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Vistar Amar Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vistar Amar Ltd.?

The market cap of Vistar Amar Ltd. is ₹86.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vistar Amar Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vistar Amar Ltd. is 27.23 and PB ratio of Vistar Amar Ltd. is 6.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vistar Amar Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vistar Amar Ltd. is ₹270.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vistar Amar Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vistar Amar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vistar Amar Ltd. is ₹424.95 and 52-week low of Vistar Amar Ltd. is ₹257.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data