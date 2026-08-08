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Vista Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISTA PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Vista Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.50 Closed
-5.66₹ -0.39
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.20₹6.80
₹6.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.71₹11.45
₹6.50
Open Price
₹6.80
Prev. Close
₹6.89
Volume
18,014

Source: Dion Global

Vista Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vista Pharmaceuticals		-1.96-11.92-12.52-13.79-40.09-11.35-8.51
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vista Pharmaceuticals has declined 40.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Vista Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Vista Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vista Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.656.7
106.916.79
207.116.95
507.317.17
1007.267.37
2007.847.95

Source: Dion Global

Vista Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vista Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vista Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTVista Pharmaceutical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTVista Pharmaceutical - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 30 Read With 33 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
May 19, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTVista Pharmaceutical - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.0
Apr 29, 2026, 05:30 AM IST ISTVista Pharmaceutical - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Apr 14, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTVista Pharmaceutical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Vista Pharmaceuticals

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1991PLC012264 and registration number is 012264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Dhananjaya Alli
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Murali Meraga
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pavan Sathvik Gilaka
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Divakar Reddy Yerrabommanahalli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Stanley Prabhakar Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mallem Hanumantha Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Umakanth Katta
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Umesh Virupakah Banakar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Bhavani Chakravarthula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naga Raja Madineni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Madhu Sudan Anchi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swapna Priya Gunduboina
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anumala Ravi Chandra kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rama Mohan Manamasa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vista Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Vista Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vista Pharmaceuticals is ₹6.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vista Pharmaceuticals?

The Vista Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vista Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Vista Pharmaceuticals is ₹40.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vista Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vista Pharmaceuticals are ₹6.80 and ₹6.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vista Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vista Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vista Pharmaceuticals is ₹11.45 and 52-week low of Vista Pharmaceuticals is ₹5.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vista Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vista Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -7.8% for the past month, -17.72% over 3 months, -40.64% over 1 year, -11.35% across 3 years, and -8.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vista Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vista Pharmaceuticals are -3.32 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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