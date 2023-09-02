Follow Us

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VISTA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.22 Closed
4.940.67
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹14.22
₹14.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.28₹14.70
₹14.22
Open Price
₹13.55
Prev. Close
₹13.55
Volume
1,24,681

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.63
  • R215.03
  • R315.85
  • Pivot
    13.81
  • S113.41
  • S212.59
  • S312.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.8613.5
  • 107.8113
  • 207.9412.1
  • 507.9910.94
  • 1007.5910.32
  • 2009.049.86

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.8151.9262.7059.9666.3234.66-59.14
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1991PLC012264 and registration number is 012264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Dhananjaya Alli
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Stanley Prabhakar Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mallem Hanumantha Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Umakanth Katta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Divakar Reddy Yerrabommanahalli
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Umesh Virupakah Banakar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Divya Bhavani Chakravarthula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Gilaka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murali Meraga
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pavan Sathvik Gilaka
    Executive Director

FAQs on Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹61.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is -10.19 and PB ratio of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹14.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹14.70 and 52-week low of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹7.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

