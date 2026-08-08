Here's the live share price of Vista Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vista Pharmaceuticals
|-1.96
|-11.92
|-12.52
|-13.79
|-40.09
|-11.35
|-8.51
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vista Pharmaceuticals has declined 40.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Vista Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.65
|6.7
|10
|6.91
|6.79
|20
|7.11
|6.95
|50
|7.31
|7.17
|100
|7.26
|7.37
|200
|7.84
|7.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vista Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Vista Pharmaceutical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Vista Pharmaceutical - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 30 Read With 33 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|May 19, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Vista Pharmaceutical - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.0
|Apr 29, 2026, 05:30 AM IST IST
|Vista Pharmaceutical - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|Apr 14, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Vista Pharmaceutical - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1991PLC012264 and registration number is 012264. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vista Pharmaceuticals is ₹6.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vista Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vista Pharmaceuticals is ₹40.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vista Pharmaceuticals are ₹6.80 and ₹6.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vista Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vista Pharmaceuticals is ₹11.45 and 52-week low of Vista Pharmaceuticals is ₹5.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vista Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -5.66% over the past day, -7.8% for the past month, -17.72% over 3 months, -40.64% over 1 year, -11.35% across 3 years, and -8.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vista Pharmaceuticals are -3.32 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global