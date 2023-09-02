Follow Us

VISION CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vision Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.90₹1.90
₹1.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.41₹149.15
₹1.90
Open Price
₹1.90
Prev. Close
₹1.90
Volume
0

Vision Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.9
  • R21.9
  • R31.9
  • Pivot
    1.9
  • S11.9
  • S21.9
  • S31.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.91.98
  • 101.941.93
  • 201.951.84
  • 501.971.77
  • 1002.021.78
  • 2002.431.86

Vision Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.0015.856.749.839.20160.2741.79
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.1713.7325.8016.01-3.9926.6832.78
-1.10-5.2712.275.61-17.86103.30516.27
3.0621.4933.0952.8014.2855.524.73
2.59-4.9124.6018.71-5.43687.13552.97
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
2.084.7734.7744.1617.26-42.37-15.10
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Vision Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Vision Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vision Corporation Ltd.

Vision Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224MH1995PLC086135 and registration number is 086135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reproduction of recorded media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Genevieve F Gomes
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Mishra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev J Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Bharatkumar Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vision Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vision Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Vision Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vision Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vision Corporation Ltd. is -1900.0 and PB ratio of Vision Corporation Ltd. is 0.17 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Vision Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vision Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Corporation Ltd. is ₹149.15 and 52-week low of Vision Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.41 as on Aug 28, 2023.

