Here's the live share price of Vision Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vision Corporation
|-4.76
|-9.50
|-30.07
|-27.01
|-36.51
|7.28
|1.25
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vision Corporation has declined 36.51% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vision Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.02
|2.04
|10
|2.04
|2.06
|20
|2.11
|2.11
|50
|2.34
|2.28
|100
|2.55
|2.48
|200
|2.78
|2.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vision Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Vision Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Vision Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Vision Corporation - Audited Financial Statement Of The Company For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Vision Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E 29Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Vision Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On May 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Vision Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224MH1995PLC086135 and registration number is 086135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reproduction of recorded media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Corporation is ₹2.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vision Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vision Corporation is ₹3.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vision Corporation are ₹2.00 and ₹2.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Corporation is ₹3.95 and 52-week low of Vision Corporation is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vision Corporation has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, -9.5% for the past month, -30.07% over 3 months, -36.51% over 1 year, 7.28% across 3 years, and 1.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vision Corporation are -8.00 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global