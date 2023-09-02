Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vision Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224MH1995PLC086135 and registration number is 086135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reproduction of recorded media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vision Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.79 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vision Corporation Ltd. is -1900.0 and PB ratio of Vision Corporation Ltd. is 0.17 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Corporation Ltd. is ₹149.15 and 52-week low of Vision Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.41 as on Aug 28, 2023.