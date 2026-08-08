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Vision Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISION CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Vision Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.00 Closed
-1.96₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vision Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.00₹2.00
₹2.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.97₹3.95
₹2.00
Open Price
₹2.00
Prev. Close
₹2.04
Volume
1,185

Source: Dion Global

Vision Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vision Corporation		-4.76-9.50-30.07-27.01-36.517.281.25
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vision Corporation has declined 36.51% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vision Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Vision Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vision Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.022.04
102.042.06
202.112.11
502.342.28
1002.552.48
2002.782.71

Source: Dion Global

Vision Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vision Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 74.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vision Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTVision Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 15, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTVision Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTVision Corporation - Audited Financial Statement Of The Company For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTVision Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E 29Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTVision Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On May 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Vision Corporation

Vision Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24224MH1995PLC086135 and registration number is 086135. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reproduction of recorded media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aashutosh Mishra
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Kalindi Misra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev J Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar B Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prity Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vision Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Vision Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vision Corporation is ₹2.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vision Corporation?

The Vision Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vision Corporation?

The market cap of Vision Corporation is ₹3.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vision Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vision Corporation are ₹2.00 and ₹2.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vision Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vision Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vision Corporation is ₹3.95 and 52-week low of Vision Corporation is ₹1.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vision Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vision Corporation has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, -9.5% for the past month, -30.07% over 3 months, -36.51% over 1 year, 7.28% across 3 years, and 1.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vision Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vision Corporation are -8.00 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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