Here's the live share price of Vishwas Agri Seeds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vishwas Agri Seeds has declined 14.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.49%.
Vishwas Agri Seeds’s current P/E of 6.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vishwas Agri Seeds
|0.38
|-8.42
|-6.79
|-35.82
|-37.26
|-22.34
|-14.08
|LT Foods
|-6.97
|-7.70
|-5.43
|-15.40
|13.71
|54.72
|45.28
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.57
|-14.62
|-19.04
|-22.25
|-2.01
|9.16
|16.19
|KRBL
|-6.07
|-6.43
|-16.32
|-27.66
|33.13
|-1.63
|10.37
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.57
|4.96
|19.66
|31.45
|37.51
|6.21
|14.82
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.67
|-17.93
|-24.04
|-36.85
|-24.99
|11.48
|7.49
|GRM Overseas
|-0.44
|-3.51
|1.31
|33.00
|112.15
|15.92
|0.10
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-3.48
|-14.69
|-23.15
|-37.58
|49.01
|5.88
|3.49
|Sanstar
|-2.31
|-6.09
|-4.73
|-3.89
|-2.44
|-9.75
|-5.97
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-4.12
|2.80
|0.95
|-8.68
|-4.32
|15.56
|15.14
|Gulshan Polyols
|1.40
|17.54
|10.43
|-5.48
|4.04
|-6.61
|13.36
|AVT Natural Products
|-4.12
|-8.50
|-7.09
|-15.09
|11.55
|-10.85
|5.42
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|-6.90
|-6.83
|-19.82
|-40.12
|-34.77
|-31.88
|44.34
|Regaal Resources
|7.28
|18.72
|0.38
|-35.31
|-45.83
|-18.48
|-11.54
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|8.83
|11.54
|34.56
|15.15
|5.61
|2.00
|-1.79
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-8.08
|-15.53
|-31.06
|-34.92
|-29.03
|4.44
|17.59
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-3.25
|12.17
|6.88
|-3.42
|-26.03
|-21.65
|-13.62
|KCK Industries
|-5.54
|16.91
|-28.05
|-41.69
|-48.32
|82.09
|35.35
|TBI Corn
|-1.68
|-3.90
|-15.97
|-21.46
|-33.63
|-30.35
|-19.51
|Sheel Biotech
|-7.94
|-16.59
|-26.60
|-42.39
|-42.39
|-16.79
|-10.44
Over the last one year, Vishwas Agri Seeds has declined 37.26% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.71%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-2.01%), KRBL (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishwas Agri Seeds has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.28%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (16.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.6
|39.36
|10
|40.22
|40
|20
|40.92
|40.96
|50
|44.95
|44.88
|100
|52.37
|50.16
|200
|59.11
|57.24
In the latest quarter, Vishwas Agri Seeds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vishwas Agri Seeds fact sheet for more information
Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/07/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01112GJ2013PLC073827 and registration number is 073827. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishwas Agri Seeds is ₹39.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vishwas Agri Seeds is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vishwas Agri Seeds is ₹39.15 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishwas Agri Seeds are ₹39.15 and ₹38.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishwas Agri Seeds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishwas Agri Seeds is ₹65.70 and 52-week low of Vishwas Agri Seeds is ₹36.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vishwas Agri Seeds has shown returns of 2.49% over the past day, -2.49% for the past month, -13.0% over 3 months, -39.49% over 1 year, -22.34% across 3 years, and -14.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishwas Agri Seeds are 6.86 and 0.76 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.