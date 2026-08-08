Here's the live share price of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
|4.10
|-3.62
|-8.89
|-10.87
|-40.51
|-30.98
|-29.07
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has declined 40.51% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.22
|5.37
|10
|5.23
|5.33
|20
|5.31
|5.34
|50
|5.5
|5.44
|100
|5.47
|5.65
|200
|6.16
|6.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Vishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Vishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Vishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Financial Results And Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 20, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Vishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Apr 16, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Vishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC017730 and registration number is 017730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 376.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹5.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹116.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are ₹5.39 and ₹5.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishwaraj Sugar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹10.19 and 52-week low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹4.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -3.62% for the past month, -8.89% over 3 months, -40.51% over 1 year, -30.98% across 3 years, and -29.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are -4.38 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global