What is the share price of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹5.33 as on .

What kind of stock is Vishwaraj Sugar Industries? The Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries? The market cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹116.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are ₹5.39 and ₹5.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishwaraj Sugar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹10.19 and 52-week low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹4.10 as on .

How has the Vishwaraj Sugar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -3.62% for the past month, -8.89% over 3 months, -40.51% over 1 year, -30.98% across 3 years, and -29.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are -4.38 and 0.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global