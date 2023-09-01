Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.24
|13.89
|1.10
|18.27
|6.65
|2.10
|52.86
|3.40
|2.28
|12.66
|4.89
|-0.95
|360.00
|297.89
|0.40
|-3.22
|-2.03
|-6.62
|-11.58
|62.16
|121.18
|3.02
|-3.00
|1.28
|9.18
|10.61
|154.75
|416.99
|3.22
|5.98
|15.10
|15.82
|33.00
|329.97
|729.43
|-1.29
|-3.25
|-2.47
|-2.27
|-3.42
|108.52
|81.09
|6.58
|54.46
|70.17
|91.60
|149.75
|321.85
|266.42
|3.21
|-0.37
|5.57
|18.44
|7.76
|187.18
|508.00
|0.55
|-6.12
|2.12
|19.38
|10.48
|72.29
|191.55
|0.62
|-1.64
|1.30
|8.64
|-9.65
|190.00
|374.41
|4.81
|4.86
|46.02
|57.98
|38.07
|330.41
|341.47
|1.22
|-18.90
|-4.93
|17.67
|90.97
|636.52
|723.66
|12.57
|3.84
|87.78
|106.10
|45.61
|51.23
|51.23
|9.66
|-1.22
|19.65
|34.44
|8.47
|199.84
|226.06
|8.16
|-1.71
|6.78
|14.07
|-0.65
|-0.65
|-0.65
|9.38
|12.49
|44.99
|66.66
|76.52
|330.47
|798.31
|2.69
|23.77
|38.80
|52.75
|32.34
|278.50
|516.11
|0.35
|-6.09
|2.49
|24.89
|-18.53
|172.17
|15.17
|7.62
|14.26
|16.99
|27.55
|7.62
|291.97
|689.71
|2.58
|-1.19
|3.33
|22.53
|14.54
|228.64
|134.36
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC017730 and registration number is 017730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 468.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹344.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is -14.09 and PB ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹18.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹22.30 and 52-week low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹13.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.