Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISHWARAJ SUGAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.33 Closed
0.57₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.30₹5.39
₹5.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.10₹10.19
₹5.33
Open Price
₹5.39
Prev. Close
₹5.30
Volume
14,792

Source: Dion Global

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries		4.10-3.62-8.89-10.87-40.51-30.98-29.07
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has declined 40.51% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.225.37
105.235.33
205.315.34
505.55.44
1005.475.65
2006.166.42

Source: Dion Global

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTVishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 16, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTVishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTVishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Financial Results And Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 20, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTVishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Apr 16, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTVishwaraj Sugar Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Vishwaraj Sugar Industries

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC017730 and registration number is 017730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 376.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil U Katti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kush R Katti
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sneha Nithin Dev
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishnukumar� Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basavaraj Hagaragi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivanand Tubachi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pratibha Munnolli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mallikarjun Pujar
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹5.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vishwaraj Sugar Industries?

The Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries?

The market cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹116.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are ₹5.39 and ₹5.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishwaraj Sugar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹10.19 and 52-week low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries is ₹4.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vishwaraj Sugar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has shown returns of 0.57% over the past day, -3.62% for the past month, -8.89% over 3 months, -40.51% over 1 year, -30.98% across 3 years, and -29.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are -4.38 and 0.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries News

More Vishwaraj Sugar Industries News
Market Pulse