Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. Share Price

VISHWARAJ SUGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.35 Closed
1.10.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.10₹18.55
₹18.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.10₹22.30
₹18.35
Open Price
₹18.20
Prev. Close
₹18.15
Volume
19,39,329

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.63
  • R218.82
  • R319.08
  • Pivot
    18.37
  • S118.18
  • S217.92
  • S317.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.8417.93
  • 1016.9517.53
  • 2016.9817.1
  • 5017.416.86
  • 10017.4216.78
  • 20019.7117.09

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.2413.891.1018.276.652.1052.86
3.402.2812.664.89-0.95360.00297.89
0.40-3.22-2.03-6.62-11.5862.16121.18
3.02-3.001.289.1810.61154.75416.99
3.225.9815.1015.8233.00329.97729.43
-1.29-3.25-2.47-2.27-3.42108.5281.09
6.5854.4670.1791.60149.75321.85266.42
3.21-0.375.5718.447.76187.18508.00
0.55-6.122.1219.3810.4872.29191.55
0.62-1.641.308.64-9.65190.00374.41
4.814.8646.0257.9838.07330.41341.47
1.22-18.90-4.9317.6790.97636.52723.66
12.573.8487.78106.1045.6151.2351.23
9.66-1.2219.6534.448.47199.84226.06
8.16-1.716.7814.07-0.65-0.65-0.65
9.3812.4944.9966.6676.52330.47798.31
2.6923.7738.8052.7532.34278.50516.11
0.35-6.092.4924.89-18.53172.1715.17
7.6214.2616.9927.557.62291.97689.71
2.58-1.193.3322.5314.54228.64134.36

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:56 PM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    23-Aug, 2023 | 12:51 PM

About Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1995PLC017730 and registration number is 017730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture or refining of sugar (sucrose) from sugercane. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 468.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh V Katti
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nikhil U Katti
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lava R Katti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kush R Katti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Basavaraj Hagaragi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivanand Tubachi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surendra S Khot
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pratibha Munnolli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishnukumar� Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Katti
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sneha Nithin Dev
    Executive Director

FAQs on Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹344.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is -14.09 and PB ratio of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹18.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹22.30 and 52-week low of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹13.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

