Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-10.00
|1.69
|0
|14.00
|80.36
|175.59
|193.30
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC034965 and registration number is 034965. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is ₹15.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is -115.24 and PB ratio of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is ₹90.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is ₹104.96 and 52-week low of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is ₹45.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.