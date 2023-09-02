Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC034965 and registration number is 034965. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.