Here's the live share price of Vishvprabha Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vishvprabha Ventures
|9.56
|1.66
|-1.32
|-35.18
|-38.70
|-11.82
|16.49
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vishvprabha Ventures has declined 38.70% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishvprabha Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.2
|37.84
|10
|38.59
|38.17
|20
|39.34
|38.79
|50
|39.39
|39.95
|100
|41.92
|43.18
|200
|51.81
|48.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vishvprabha Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Vishvprabha Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obl
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Vishvprabha Ventures - Update On The Classification Of Cash Credit Account As Non-Performing Asset (NPA)
|Jul 19, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Vishvprabha Ventures - Update On The Classification Of Cash Credit Account As Non-Performing Asset
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Vishvprabha Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Vishvprabha Ventures - Newspaper Publication - Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC034965 and registration number is 034965. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishvprabha Ventures is ₹40.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishvprabha Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vishvprabha Ventures is ₹12.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishvprabha Ventures are ₹46.70 and ₹38.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishvprabha Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishvprabha Ventures is ₹77.58 and 52-week low of Vishvprabha Ventures is ₹33.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vishvprabha Ventures has shown returns of 3.9% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, -1.32% over 3 months, -38.7% over 1 year, -11.82% across 3 years, and 16.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishvprabha Ventures are -7.73 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global