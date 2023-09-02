Follow Us

VISHVPRABHA VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹90.00 Closed
2.171.91
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹84.00₹91.75
₹90.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.35₹104.96
₹90.00
Open Price
₹88.00
Prev. Close
₹88.09
Volume
4,104

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.17
  • R296.33
  • R3100.92
  • Pivot
    88.58
  • S185.42
  • S280.83
  • S377.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.6293.81
  • 1057.0194.9
  • 2060.3693.08
  • 5055.6188.69
  • 10051.3385.62
  • 20062.0380.4

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.001.69014.0080.36175.59193.30
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd.

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC034965 and registration number is 034965. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mitesh Jayantilal Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Keshav Madkholkar
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Ramesh Dange
    Director
  • Ms. Rakhi Ashokkumar Barod
    Director
  • Mr. Paresh Ramanlal Desai
    Director
  • Ms. Rajalaxmi Vijay Sawant
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is ₹15.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is -115.24 and PB ratio of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is ₹90.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is ₹104.96 and 52-week low of Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is ₹45.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

