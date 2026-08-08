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Vishvprabha Ventures Share Price

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BSE

VISHVPRABHA VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Vishvprabha Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹40.46 Closed
3.90₹ 1.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vishvprabha Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.55₹46.70
₹40.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.15₹77.58
₹40.46
Open Price
₹38.94
Prev. Close
₹38.94
Volume
1,127

Source: Dion Global

Vishvprabha Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vishvprabha Ventures		9.561.66-1.32-35.18-38.70-11.8216.49
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vishvprabha Ventures has declined 38.70% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Vishvprabha Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Vishvprabha Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vishvprabha Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.237.84
1038.5938.17
2039.3438.79
5039.3939.95
10041.9243.18
20051.8148.98

Source: Dion Global

Vishvprabha Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vishvprabha Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vishvprabha Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTVishvprabha Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obl
Jul 20, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTVishvprabha Ventures - Update On The Classification Of Cash Credit Account As Non-Performing Asset (NPA)
Jul 19, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTVishvprabha Ventures - Update On The Classification Of Cash Credit Account As Non-Performing Asset
Jul 13, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTVishvprabha Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTVishvprabha Ventures - Newspaper Publication - Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Vishvprabha Ventures

Vishvprabha Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC034965 and registration number is 034965. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mitesh Jayantilal Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh Ramanlal Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rakhi Ashokkumar Barod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Prabhakar Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vishvprabha Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Vishvprabha Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vishvprabha Ventures is ₹40.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vishvprabha Ventures?

The Vishvprabha Ventures is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vishvprabha Ventures?

The market cap of Vishvprabha Ventures is ₹12.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vishvprabha Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vishvprabha Ventures are ₹46.70 and ₹38.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vishvprabha Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vishvprabha Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vishvprabha Ventures is ₹77.58 and 52-week low of Vishvprabha Ventures is ₹33.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vishvprabha Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vishvprabha Ventures has shown returns of 3.9% over the past day, 1.66% for the past month, -1.32% over 3 months, -38.7% over 1 year, -11.82% across 3 years, and 16.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vishvprabha Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vishvprabha Ventures are -7.73 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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