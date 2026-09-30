Vishal Nirmiti has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹208.00-220.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo-MIM
|1.2
|42.57
|68.27
|68.27
|68.27
|18.94
|10.97
|Thermax
|-5.22
|-15.65
|-35.79
|0.93
|5.09
|1.9
|19.29
|PTC Industries
|1.83
|1.9
|31.07
|50.38
|48.37
|56.46
|48.98
|Craftsman Automation
|-0.91
|-6.19
|11.9
|50.57
|56.35
|31.35
|37.7
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.89
|8.57
|38.94
|110.28
|212.12
|66.67
|40.31
|Inox India
|-2.97
|-2.99
|10.79
|76.2
|78.39
|30.11
|17.11
|Azad Engineering
|4.97
|1.83
|46.89
|96.37
|82.7
|62.63
|33.88
|Aequs
|11.84
|11.17
|13.39
|124.56
|79.54
|21.54
|12.42
|Engineers India
|2.53
|18.46
|26.89
|70.32
|61.05
|28.13
|32.73
|Tega Industries
|-0.41
|29.9
|20.86
|24.07
|9.28
|30.33
|23.2
|Karamtara Engineering
|-1.55
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
|0.7
|0.42
|Ircon International
|-6.07
|-14.16
|-21.91
|-11.15
|-39.41
|-10.9
|17.63
|Kennametal India
|-7.76
|-8.11
|35.28
|64.08
|64.08
|14.74
|23.91
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.96
|4.8
|37.68
|109.03
|159.81
|42.65
|23.76
|Skipper
|-3.56
|0.06
|2.46
|61.97
|5.73
|35.69
|46.71
|Balu Forge Industries
|-0.81
|-20.53
|9.87
|29.76
|-20.48
|22.07
|12.71
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.56
|12.74
|-0.44
|28.05
|1.28
|-7.49
|17.02
|Tempsens Instruments (India)
|-1.45
|-6.09
|-9.78
|-9.78
|-9.78
|-3.37
|-2.04
|Pitti Engineering
|0.85
|2.26
|17.24
|64.38
|14.07
|23.34
|50.42
Source: Dion Global
Vishal Nirmiti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01122MH1994PLC185445 and registration number is 185445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 338.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global