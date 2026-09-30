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Vishal Nirmiti Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Vishal Nirmiti has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at 208.00-220.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vishal Nirmiti Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Vishal Nirmiti Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo-MIM		1.242.5768.2768.2768.2718.9410.97
Thermax		-5.22-15.65-35.790.935.091.919.29
PTC Industries		1.831.931.0750.3848.3756.4648.98
Craftsman Automation		-0.91-6.1911.950.5756.3531.3537.7
Sansera Engineering		-4.898.5738.94110.28212.1266.6740.31
Inox India		-2.97-2.9910.7976.278.3930.1117.11
Azad Engineering		4.971.8346.8996.3782.762.6333.88
Aequs		11.8411.1713.39124.5679.5421.5412.42
Engineers India		2.5318.4626.8970.3261.0528.1332.73
Tega Industries		-0.4129.920.8624.079.2830.3323.2
Karamtara Engineering		-1.552.122.122.122.120.70.42
Ircon International		-6.07-14.16-21.91-11.15-39.41-10.917.63
Kennametal India		-7.76-8.1135.2864.0864.0814.7423.91
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.964.837.68109.03159.8142.6523.76
Skipper		-3.560.062.4661.975.7335.6946.71
Balu Forge Industries		-0.81-20.539.8729.76-20.4822.0712.71
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.5612.74-0.4428.051.28-7.4917.02
Tempsens Instruments (India)		-1.45-6.09-9.78-9.78-9.78-3.37-2.04
Pitti Engineering		0.852.2617.2464.3814.0723.3450.42

Source: Dion Global

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About Vishal Nirmiti

Vishal Nirmiti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01122MH1994PLC185445 and registration number is 185445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 338.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brij B Tapadiya
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ajay Bhagwandas Tapadiya
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pavan Vithaldas Tapadiya
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Natraj Gopikishan Ladda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rasik Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dillip Kumar Nanda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Truptee Brijesh Didvaniya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kabra
    Independent Director

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