Vishal Nirmiti Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01122MH1994PLC185445 and registration number is 185445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 338.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.