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Visdem Technosys Share Price

NSE
BSE

VISDEM TECHNOSYS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Visdem Technosys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.35 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Visdem Technosys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹84.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.00₹132.80
₹84.35
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹84.35

Source: Dion Global

Visdem Technosys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Visdem Technosys		4.146.23-0.76-13.04-19.702.321.38
LG Electronics India		6.440.902.854.29-6.12-2.08-1.25
Dixon Technologies (India)		1.077.2328.5320.78-14.7844.6627.07
Havells India		2.175.141.51-6.12-13.83-0.810.84
Voltas		-3.30-0.23-5.78-14.50-1.8515.854.63
PG Electroplast		2.829.0017.776.32-14.4157.5976.76
Avalon Technologies		8.7119.8456.5487.11105.5048.5237.63
Whirlpool of India		1.281.36-16.91-10.34-37.19-17.93-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.4024.0236.8155.9038.7913.9314.44
Symphony		-4.96-6.12-19.14-31.50-32.86-9.58-7.00
EPACK Durables		-0.05-2.67-16.55-11.67-41.043.402.02
HPL Electric & Power		2.90-0.64-11.00-1.07-40.2818.5434.37
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.718.7216.2016.2016.205.133.05
IKIO Technologies		1.917.5017.7728.556.72-20.53-12.76
Onida Electronics		-2.93-10.54-3.457.48125.3723.9116.60
Prizor Viztech		2.5110.0625.71219.36230.1573.0338.95
Cellecor Gadgets		-8.96-21.72-24.9410.71-9.7547.5026.26
Elin Electronics		-4.09-3.91-25.92-38.15-44.45-13.17-15.77
Focus Lighting and Fixtures		-4.46-19.70-21.80-0.24-33.40-25.4443.10
Arham Technologies		7.1830.1928.7135.59150.3461.9342.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Visdem Technosys has declined 19.70% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-6.12%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-14.78%), Havells India (-13.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Visdem Technosys has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.25%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (27.07%).

Visdem Technosys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Visdem Technosys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.3682.08
1079.6981.07
2079.3880.63
5082.981.83
10083.6685.27
20092.9593.6

Source: Dion Global

Visdem Technosys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Visdem Technosys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Visdem Technosys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Visdem Technosys fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Visdem Technosys

Kundan Edifice Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36100MH2010PLC206541 and registration number is 06541. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Divyansh Mukesh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Mallika Mukesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Girish Kumar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Inani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hariom Sarda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ulhas Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Visdem Technosys Share Price

What is the share price of Visdem Technosys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visdem Technosys is ₹84.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Visdem Technosys?

The Visdem Technosys is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Visdem Technosys?

The market cap of Visdem Technosys is ₹86.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Visdem Technosys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Visdem Technosys are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visdem Technosys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visdem Technosys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visdem Technosys is ₹132.80 and 52-week low of Visdem Technosys is ₹61.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Visdem Technosys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Visdem Technosys has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.23% for the past month, -0.76% over 3 months, -19.7% over 1 year, 2.32% across 3 years, and 1.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Visdem Technosys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visdem Technosys are 11.15 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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