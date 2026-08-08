What is the share price of Visdem Technosys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visdem Technosys is ₹84.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Visdem Technosys? The Visdem Technosys is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Visdem Technosys? The market cap of Visdem Technosys is ₹86.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Visdem Technosys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Visdem Technosys are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Visdem Technosys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visdem Technosys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visdem Technosys is ₹132.80 and 52-week low of Visdem Technosys is ₹61.00 as on .

How has the Visdem Technosys performed historically in terms of returns? The Visdem Technosys has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.23% for the past month, -0.76% over 3 months, -19.7% over 1 year, 2.32% across 3 years, and 1.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Visdem Technosys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visdem Technosys are 11.15 and 1.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global