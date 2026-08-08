Here's the live share price of Visdem Technosys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Visdem Technosys
|4.14
|6.23
|-0.76
|-13.04
|-19.70
|2.32
|1.38
|LG Electronics India
|6.44
|0.90
|2.85
|4.29
|-6.12
|-2.08
|-1.25
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|1.07
|7.23
|28.53
|20.78
|-14.78
|44.66
|27.07
|Havells India
|2.17
|5.14
|1.51
|-6.12
|-13.83
|-0.81
|0.84
|Voltas
|-3.30
|-0.23
|-5.78
|-14.50
|-1.85
|15.85
|4.63
|PG Electroplast
|2.82
|9.00
|17.77
|6.32
|-14.41
|57.59
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.71
|19.84
|56.54
|87.11
|105.50
|48.52
|37.63
|Whirlpool of India
|1.28
|1.36
|-16.91
|-10.34
|-37.19
|-17.93
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.40
|24.02
|36.81
|55.90
|38.79
|13.93
|14.44
|Symphony
|-4.96
|-6.12
|-19.14
|-31.50
|-32.86
|-9.58
|-7.00
|EPACK Durables
|-0.05
|-2.67
|-16.55
|-11.67
|-41.04
|3.40
|2.02
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.90
|-0.64
|-11.00
|-1.07
|-40.28
|18.54
|34.37
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.71
|8.72
|16.20
|16.20
|16.20
|5.13
|3.05
|IKIO Technologies
|1.91
|7.50
|17.77
|28.55
|6.72
|-20.53
|-12.76
|Onida Electronics
|-2.93
|-10.54
|-3.45
|7.48
|125.37
|23.91
|16.60
|Prizor Viztech
|2.51
|10.06
|25.71
|219.36
|230.15
|73.03
|38.95
|Cellecor Gadgets
|-8.96
|-21.72
|-24.94
|10.71
|-9.75
|47.50
|26.26
|Elin Electronics
|-4.09
|-3.91
|-25.92
|-38.15
|-44.45
|-13.17
|-15.77
|Focus Lighting and Fixtures
|-4.46
|-19.70
|-21.80
|-0.24
|-33.40
|-25.44
|43.10
|Arham Technologies
|7.18
|30.19
|28.71
|35.59
|150.34
|61.93
|42.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Visdem Technosys has declined 19.70% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-6.12%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-14.78%), Havells India (-13.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Visdem Technosys has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.25%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (27.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.36
|82.08
|10
|79.69
|81.07
|20
|79.38
|80.63
|50
|82.9
|81.83
|100
|83.66
|85.27
|200
|92.95
|93.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Visdem Technosys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Visdem Technosys fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Kundan Edifice Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36100MH2010PLC206541 and registration number is 06541. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Visdem Technosys is ₹84.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Visdem Technosys is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Visdem Technosys is ₹86.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Visdem Technosys are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Visdem Technosys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Visdem Technosys is ₹132.80 and 52-week low of Visdem Technosys is ₹61.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Visdem Technosys has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 6.23% for the past month, -0.76% over 3 months, -19.7% over 1 year, 2.32% across 3 years, and 1.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Visdem Technosys are 11.15 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global